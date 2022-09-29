Sitting here in an airport at 5:48 a.m., I’ve got to admit, there are a few places I would rather be than here.
But as for what awaits at the end of this early-morning pilgrimage, well, the opposite may be true.
It dawned on me (no pun intended) that this could be it for the West Virginia-Texas series. No, it’s not a rivalry — sorry WVU fans — but it has been crazy entertaining and one could make an easy and solid argument that a majority of the highlights of the Mountaineers’ time in the Big 12 Conference thus far have come against the Longhorns.
And yes, as a fan of music, steak, barbecue and warm weather, selfishly, I’m looking forward to seeing Austin for the first time.
This could be the final time WVU sees Austin for the foreseeable future if reports in late August stating that Texas and Oklahoma are looking to exit the Big 12 as early as next summer are to be believed.
Alas, who knows? I trust anyone’s word in college football about as much as I trust that this flight from Charleston to Chicago will arrive in time for me to catch my connection to Texas.
But if this is the end, what a wild, wacky, strange trip it’s been, much like this promises to be if the aforementioned flight is indeed late.
The Mountaineers have been the unlikely thorn in Texas’ side and are the only Big 12 team to have a winning record against the Longhorns, with WVU leading the series 6-5. Maybe that puts a little more onus on Saturday night’s collision.
Six times in the team’s 10 matchups as league foes — WVU earned a 7-6 victory in the team’s only prior matchup in 1956 — the game has been decided by a touchdown or less. On four of those occasions, West Virginia emerged victorious.
Las Vegas has Texas favored by nine points entering this one. Malarkey. Feels like free money to me.
That’s just not how this series typically goes.
Whether it’s a back-and-forth shootout (48-45 WVU in 2012, 47-40 Texas in 2013, 42-41 WVU in 2018) or a defensive battle (24-20 WVU in 2016, 17-13 Texas in 2020), these teams just seem to be able to match each other.
Those nail-biters have made the series special. But close games do not make a rivalry. No matter how many times Mountaineer fans flash a “horns down” hand gesture, or tug at T-shirts bragging about messing with Texas on TV, the schools — located around 1,400 miles apart — just don’t share the proximity, history, program prestige or pure hatred to reach that status.
So, when asked about a possible last matchup between the two on Tuesday, WVU head coach Neal Brown and offensive guard James Gmiter each downplayed any elevated significance.
“Honestly, it’s a conference game, I think there have been pretty good games while both of us have been in the Big 12, I think our fans like going to Austin,” Brown said. “Go to Sixth Street, watch some live music. But I’ll probably be staying up in Round Rock, it’s not like I’m going to be down there. I’m kind of indifferent toward it, really. That’s not a knock on them, it just kind of is what it is. They lay out the schedule and we go play them.”
“Texas and West Virginia have had some great games in the past, it’s not as much a rivalry as everyone thinks it is,” Gmiter added. “But losing a quality opponent in the Big 12 like this means something.”
Gmiter is right. Nowadays, conference realignment happens so fast, matchups are broken up before they’ve had time to become rivalries.
The Big 12 has four replacements — Central Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston — coming next year and, competitively, that should help fill the gap left by the Longhorns and Sooners. But I can drive to Cincinnati (I’d rather not). Orlando, overcrowded, overrun by tourists and trapped in the center of Florida away from the ocean breeze is basically America’s microwave. Houston is just too big for my liking. And while I admit that, stadium-wise, there’s few places I’d rather see than LaVell Edwards Stadium — seriously, Google photos if you haven’t, it’s breathtaking — and though a couple of friendly Cougars fans offered me free chocolate milk for voting BYU high in the polls all of last year — and I love chocolate milk as much as the next guy, or 9-year-old kid — I just have my doubts that Provo, Utah can match Austin, Texas on the fun meter.
So, if this is it for West Virginia in Austin, here’s to hoping it’s as memorable as so many of the prior games have been. Because this is it for me (more on that next week) in terms of Mountaineer coverage, and as the sky beyond the Yeager Airport runway begins to glow a radiant shade of pink, I hope waking for this sunrise pays off at sunset on Saturday in Texas.