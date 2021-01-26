As a college wrestler, and one ranked No. 1 in country in the 197-pound weight class, West Virginia redshirt junior Noah Adams has rarely if ever shied away from any opponent.
And that included taking on his own fan base this fall.
On Sept. 3, Adams unleashed a tweet in response to a number of WVU fans who took to social media to criticize and, in some cases, denounce the university over the decision to include “Black Lives Matter” stickers on Mountaineer football helmets.
Adams was hardly the only athlete to react, but his words were arguably the most scathing.
“Whatever success I may have throughout the entirety of my career will no longer be for you all,” the tweet read. “It will be for myself and my family. I think I speak for all athletes at WVU too when I say that we don’t need the ‘fans’ anyway. Frankly we don’t need anyone that is too ignorant or simple-minded to look past each other’s political views and see the bigger picture.
“To the loyal fans this message isn’t for you so keep showing support and love it won’t go unnoticed, thank you! #BLM”
In combat sports, words hold little to no value. Ultimately, in a one-on-one competition decided by strength, leverage and strategy, there’s not much to say before or after a match that’s going to hold much value.
So I wasn’t necessarily surprised to find that Adams wasn’t overly long on words during a brief phone interview on Monday afternoon. But just because a person doesn’t say much doesn’t mean he or she doesn’t have much to say, and though the relationship between one of the country’s best grapplers and one of the nation’s most rabid fan bases seems to be patched up, Adams isn’t completely backing off what he said.
“It wasn’t so much a matter that made me want to take a stand, it’s just that regardless of issues, fans should stand with their school and their athletes,” Adams said. “We have the best fan base in the world. I want it to be known. But everyone has opinions and fans should support their athletes.”
They’re the words of a man who’s seen firsthand the best and worst from Mountaineer nation. And I can relate.
You see, Adams is unquestionably one of West Virginia’s own. He was a three-time state champion wrestler at Independence High School and now is arguably the most dominant individual athlete currently at WVU. Few if any are more qualified to speak on the positives and negatives of the Mountaineer faithful than Adams.
Really, you have to be from here to understand the obsession that comes with a homegrown fan base with limited other options athletically than WVU or Marshall. It’s an attitude that comes from being born and raised in a state that’s constantly reminded of its shortcomings.
Near the bottom financially. Near the bottom in obesity and heart disease. Near the bottom in education. At the top of the list of states to be the butt of a national joke.
Yeah, we’ve all heard them.
It all feeds an us-against-the-world mentality when it comes to athletics. An ever-burning desire for something to be proud of — something that’s us. Proof that West Virginians are more than pepperoni rolls and heart attacks, tobacco addictions and opioid deaths.
But the reality is, in that longing for greatness, Mountaineer fans can be quick to turn on their own, with the thirst for success choking out any sense of perspective or reason.
I get it. I grew up here too.
And so did Adams. So, when Adams took to Twitter to air out his frustrations, they came from a man who has been on both sides of the dividing line between athlete and fan. The faces in those Twitter profile pictures were likely the same that sat in the stands in Coal City, or perhaps in Huntington for the high school state tournament, cheering Adams on. The same ones telling Adams to go to WVU in the first place.
Outside of arguably Darius Stills, a consensus football All-American from Fairmont Senior High School, perhaps no current WVU athlete is doing anything bigger than what Adams is doing. He’s riding a 38-match win streak after going 32-0 a year ago before wrestling was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s seeking to become the Mountaineers’ first national champion since Greg Jones won his third and final title in 2005.
Adams would be the first state native to pull it off and just the fourth WVU national champion in school history, joining Jones, Scott Collins (1991) and Dean Morrison (1994).
He’s the epitome of everything a WVU fan should celebrate both on the mat and off it. A small-town kid who has put himself and the university on the national wrestling map. One who has a chance to make school and state history. And one obviously brave enough to take a stand from the platform he’s built.
As the months have passed and wrestling season has begun with the Mountaineers sitting at 4-2 so far, Adams’ tweet has faded, though it has not been deleted. But what we all tend to forget in this climate of all-or-nothing political and philosophical extremism, one that’s void of any gray area, is that it is possible to both love and criticize. There’s still room for constructive reproach. There’s still a place for unbridled honesty. I would argue it’s needed now more than ever.
And make no mistake, Adams still has plenty of love for his state and the people who root him on. It pours out in his words, even in the few he needs to express what he’s trying to say.
“It means everything, coming from this state and being a homegrown kid,” Adams said. “We’ve got the best fan base in the country, I think. I love representing where I’m from — my town, my state.”
My town. My state.
Noah Adams still loves and identifies with West Virginia, and there’s plenty in Noah Adams for West Virginia to love and identify with.