Pauly Paulicap is his name.
No, seriously, he’ll even produce his ID to prove it.
That’s what he did on Monday as the 6-foot-8, 235-pound transfer forward from DePaul took to the podium for his first press conference as a West Virginia Mountaineer.
His name is one thing, but what’s his game?
By the time this hits print Wednesday morning we’ll have our first idea. West Virginia played its first regular-season game Tuesday night, taking on Oakland at the WVU Coliseum.
How much Paulicap and the team’s other new faces factor into that game was determined over the course of 40 minutes, but what their roles will be over the course of a season in the Big 12 still remains to be seen, and could be as big of a determining factor on the success of WVU’s season as anything.
There’s plenty we know about this team. We know that guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil can score and can be lethal from the perimeter. We know about Gabe Osabuohien’s energy and Kedrian Johnson’s defensive prowess. We know that Jalen Bridges has the potential to be a legitimate inside-outside threat with the ability to score at all levels. Six-foot-10 big man Isaiah Cottrell is back and looking strong after having his freshman year end just 10 games into the 2020-21 season when he went down with torn Achilles tendon.
But who will provide the Mountaineers’ depth? How deep will coach Bob Huggins feel comfortable going on a game-in, game-out basis? How do the transfers and freshmen factor in?
As much that’s known about this year’s team, there’s as much that we don’t know, and to hear Huggins tell it, maybe even more than we realize.
“[Paulicap] is supposed to rival Taz as the best cook on the team as well,” Huggins deadpanned during his own press conference on Monday. “See, that’s something people don’t know.”
His proclivity in the kitchen is one thing, but where Huggins believes Paulicap may be of the most help is on the inside, where the search for point-blank scoring -- a la Derek Culver, who departed via the transfer portal after last season -- continues.
“Of our bigs, he’s the best low-post scorer we have,” Huggins said of Paulicap. “He’s getting better and better. He’s starting to rebound the ball better, particularly at the offensive end.”
The thing to remember -- and sometimes this is tough for the Mountaineer fan base, I get it -- is not to jump to conclusions after watching Tuesday's game. Though transfers Paulicap, forward Dimon Carrigan (FIU) and point guard Malik Curry (Old Dominion) are all fifth-year players with Division I experience, they are new to Morgantown and Huggins’ system.
On Monday, Paulicap described the adjustment period and the differences at WVU compared to his prior stops at DePaul and Manhattan.
“We do a lot of different motion stuff, and the thing about Huggs is he expects you to be a player, to do what you do best, and I’ve never really had that,” Paulicap said. “I’m a player but I’m very structured and I do well within a structure, within a system, and I think that’s why I had success at Manhattan, because when something was ran, I knew exactly what to do, what angle to cut, et cetera. But when it comes to our system here, there’s so many different options, so many different things you can do.
“It’s taken me a lot of time. I kind of have to develop a comfortability to it and let things be, allowing myself to be more comfortable in making mistakes and discovering who I am as a player, which I’ve never had the opportunity to do.”
While Curry figures to see time at point guard along with Johnson, and Carrigan has the potential to be a defensive stopper in the middle, if Paulicap is indeed showing the ability to score in the post he may have the inside track to see significant time early. Low-post scoring has been a concern of Huggins’ all offseason and still was as of Monday.
“I sit there and it’s hard for me not to either blow a gasket or laugh at them,” Huggins said. “How do you think you’re going to make a shot if you never look where you’re shooting it?”
With the aforementioned players as well as freshman guard Kobe Johnson figuring to find playing time, minutes will be earned and not given. That’s fine with Paulicap.
“I have to work to earn myself playing time,” Paulicap said. “It doesn’t come easy here and I think it’s the perfect challenge for me honestly.”
No matter how Tuesday ends up, just remember the basketball season is a long one, and Huggins acknowledged that there will be growing pains throughout it, especially with the new players.
But from where I stand, how quickly those pains are alleviated may just determine if all of this team’s ingredients will result in a recipe for success.
“The longer we do it, they’re going to understand,” Huggins said. “It’s kind of like you walking into a foreign language class and expecting to walk out of there a day or two later being able to speak the language. It takes time. It really does.”