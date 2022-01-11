Graham Harrell, announced Monday as WVU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, has a three-year deal with the Mountaineers at an average salary of $750,000 per year, sources have confirmed to the BlueGoldNews.com.
That makes Harrell the highest-paid assistant on Brown’s staff. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, who averages $542,500 over the two years of his contract (2021-22), was previously the top earner, as detailed by BlueGoldNews.com in March, 2021.
Harrell is slated to make $600,000 in 2022, $800,000 in 2023 and $850,000 in 2024. Bonuses, the structure of which are still to be learned, could elevate his salary further. Most of West Virginia’s assistants earn bonuses according to the structure listed below.
n Appearance in Big 12 championship game: $10,000
n Winning Big 12 championship game: $10,000
n Big 12 low-tier bowl appearance: $10,000
n Big 12 low-tier bowl win: $5,000
n Big 12 high-tier bowl appearance: $15,000
n Big 12 high-tier bowl win: $5,000
n New Year's Six bowl appearance: $20,000
n New Year's Six bowl win: $5,000
n College Football Playoff semifinal appearance: $25,000
n College Football Playoff national championship appearance: $25,000
n College Football Playoff national
championship win: $25,000
While Harrell’s contract numbers are generous, they don’t approach the reported three-year extension he signed at USC in 2019. According to reports, that deal was for a total of $3.6 million, or $1.2 million per year. USC doled out that contract to fend off interest from the University of Texas and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, among others.
Harrell is the only WVU assistant with a three-year contract.