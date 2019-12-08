As Neal Brown and the West Virginia University football coaching staff put the finishing touches on this year’s recruiting class, the best commitment possible for the Mountaineers came in last week.
When defensive lineman Darius Stills announced he plans to stick around for his season season with WVU, it put in place the most important piece for the Mountaineers to be, potentially, very good on defense in 2020.
Stills was West Virginia’s best player this season. Forget defense, the former Fairmont Senior Polar Bear was the best player on the entire team. He finished second in the Big 12 with seven sacks and in 2019 made the leap from perfectly capable role player to an All-Big 12 defensive lineman and, for offensive coordinators, one of the most feared players in the conference.
Stills, along with his younger brother Dante, will form the the heart of the defensive front with Jeffery Pooler, who will be a redshirt senior next season, no slouch either. West Virginia’s linebackers were a weak spot in 2019, but should be improved in 2020.
The Mountaineers do lose key contributors in cornerbacks Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey, but there are plenty of candidates to slide into the starting corner spots in Nicktroy Fortune, Tae Mayo, Dreshun Miller, Alonzo Addae and Naim Muhammad, among others.
Sean Mahone turned himself into one of West Virginia’s most consistent players this season and should be back for his senior year in 2020, while true freshmen Tykee Smith and Kerry Martin both started games and played a whole bunch of snaps for the Mountaineers during their first season of college ball.
On offense there are certainly more questions for the 2020 roster than on defense, but there are some players Mountaineer fans and coaches are certainly excited to see return. Freshman Sam James had a breakout season while others like Ali Jennings and Winston Wright got some valuable experience this season at receiver.
Another receiver, T.J. Simmons, has been a rock for WVU and should be back for his senior season next fall. Brown has said there has been no decision made on West Virginia’s starting quarterback for 2020 yet, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege doesn’t have a significant advantage going into the offseason after giving the Mountaineers a spark in the final month of the 2019 regular season.
The offensive line loses its best two players in tackles Colton McKivitz and Kelby Wickline, and though the line’s interior left a lot to be desired this season there were a handful of young and inexperienced players getting some vital snaps under their belts early in Brown’s tenure at WVU.
Remember when the cupboard in Morganotwn was supposedly empty? It wasn’t then, and it is far from it now.
MSG THROWBACK A SMALL SETBACK
The West Virginia men’s basketball team lost 70-68 on Saturday against St. John’s in what looked like a flashback to the Mountaineers’ days in the Big East.
It was a fun game to watch, sure, but the loss — West Virginia’s first of the season — was indicative of some problems plaguing WVU so far. West Virginia guards did a poor job of defending the perimeter and the Mountaineers were poor at the foul line.
Of course, listening to direct orders from Bob Huggins would help too. On the final play Saturday, West Virginia had little time to go the length of the court to attempt either a game-tying or game-winning shot. Huggins was fine with sending the game to overtime and having just watched St. John’s get a gift set of go-ahead foul shots for attempting to drive at the basket, the veteran West Virginia coach wanted his team to at least be in a position to get a similar call.
“They took the ball to the basket and got a call,” Huggins said. “They were given a call. Let’s take the ball to the basket and make them make a call for us.”
WVU guard Miles “Deuce” McBride got the ball in his hands and got down the court, but rather than going at the basket the freshman pulled up for a long jump shot with time winding down. His shot was off target, and sophomore Emmitt Matthews did not have enough time to collect the rebound and put another shot up.
“The first and last thing I said in the huddle was ‘We have to get to the rim,’” Huggins said.
“[McBride] came down and took a shot he didn’t need to take. Maybe I shouldn’t have put a freshman there. But he was, I thought, our best option to be able to execute that. We wanted to attack the rim. The last time we won here, it was the same thing, only when I told Joe Mazzulla to attack the rim, he attacked the rim.”