Sunday marked the start of our second full week without sports thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and there is not a lot of concrete sports news coming out (with the notable exception of NFL free agency) in large part because so much is still unknown about what the immediate future holds for sports.
The NCAA and conferences have correctly made the call to wipe out college sports for the remainder of the school year, but that is also an open-ended act because we just don’t know when we’ll be in the clear to return to some normalcy in sports.
For the spring sports that were called off, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee has come out and “agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports.” As far as details for that plan are concerned, there are none yet. The NCAA said those will come at a later date as the organization works through what that move could mean for some of its rules as well as other issues of concern.
As it relates to baseball, and specifically the West Virginia University baseball team, that seems like a pretty good deal on the surface. The Mountaineers were off to a good start to the 2020 season but featured a bunch of players in new roles and a pitching staff packed with young arms. Assuming they’re ever allowed to practice again, another year of seasoning with no hit to anyone’s eligibility could set the Mountaineers up to be good for a while.
True freshman Jake Carr, for example, was solid as West Virginia’s Sunday starting pitcher through the first month of the young college baseball season. It stinks that the former St. Albans High two-time state champion won’t get to pitch in another game until (at least) next spring, but building on his talent with perhaps some momentum from the good start to 2020 and still having four years of eligibility seems like making the best of a really bad situation.
In theory, this a good move by the NCAA. Still, nothing is concrete about this proposal and until it is I’m skeptical of how this gets implemented. Pardon me for not fully trusting the NCAA to follow through and do the right thing here, but I have eyes, ears and a brain and this is the NCAA we’re talking about.
To make matters worse for college baseball, there was an Associated Press report out last week that Major League Baseball is considering “skipping” the 2020 amateur draft.
I don’t think we’re in a position right to to call this good or bad, it is what it is, but the uncertainty from both the professional game and collegiate governing body leaves baseball in a tough spot.
If you’re a college baseball coach like WVU’s Randy Mazey, the NCAA has said your players should get their year of eligibility back but hasn’t put out any details on how exactly that will happen, and now MLB could be closing off a potential avenue to pro ball for the time being. How can you even start to get a read on who is going to stay and who is going to go? How can you start to shape your roster and work on a plan for when practice resumes?
You can’t. It’s just another unfortunate and — until the NCAA and MLB make their decisions — unavoidable headache for college coaches and players during what has already been a difficult few weeks.