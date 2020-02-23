The West Virginia University men’s basketball team lost on the road Saturday, again.
WVU coach Bob Huggins said after the game that it was a game the Mountaineers should have won — but he’s tired of saying that and tired of watching these performances.
He ain’t the only one.
So rather than use this space to pile more dirt on what seems to be the inevitable grave this WVU basketball team has dug for itself, let’s take a look around some of the good things other sports on campus have been up to.
For starters, the Mountaineers have a legitimate, home-grown national championship contender on the wrestling team.
Sophomore Noah Adams completed an unbeaten regular season on Sunday to move his record to 29-0. Adams, ranked No. 2 in the country in the 197-pound weight class in the NCAA Coaches Poll, was a three-time (and probably should have been a four-time) West Virginia state champion during his days at Independence High and, after originally committing to wrestle at Virginia Tech, had a change of heart and decided to attend WVU instead. Mat fans in the Mountain State knew Adams was a beast from his days at Indy, now folks around the country are learning as well.
Adams sat out a year as a redshirt before really coming on late last season to qualify for the NCAA tournament as a freshman. This season, Adams his simply been one of the best wrestlers in the country in any weight class at any level.
With his win Sunday, Adams joined some pretty select company in WVU wrestling history. The last time a Mountaineer went unbeaten through the regular season was 2005 when Greg Jones — a 2019 WVU Hall of Fame selection and widely considered the best wrestler in program history — went 25-0 before winning his third individual national championship for WVU. Adams has been a (very) bright spot for a Mountaineer team that has not been very good this season. They’ll have the week off from competition before next month’s Big 12 tournament, where Adams should be favored to win his weight class and return to the NCAA tournament.
Adams isn’t the only former Mountain State prep sports standout making a name for himself with the Mountaineers at the moment. Freshman Jake Carr, a left-handed pitcher who was a standout on multiple Class AAA state championship teams from St. Albans High, has worked his way into the weekend rotation for West Virginia’s baseball team.
Carr is not a big guy — listed at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds — but his arm came up big for West Virginia on Sunday. The only trouble was the WVU offense couldn’t help him more. Carr, in just the second start of his collegiate career, gave up two runs on five hits over eight innings as the Illinois beat the Mountaineers 2-1.
It hasn’t just been kids from West Virginia doing well for the Mountaineers either. The WVU tennis team is currently off to its best start since the mid-1980s after a sweep against Cornell on Sunday, and the rifle team is the rifle team and currently ranked No. 3 in the country.
So while it has been a bad month to set up what feels like it will be another disappointing end to a WVU basketball season, there are plenty of silver linings around.
•••
Speaking of disappointments ...
Over the weekend someone stole a whole bunch of Capital High basketball gear from the car of Cougars’ boys coach Matt Greene — warmups, uniforms, shoes, basketballs all gone — while it was parked in front of his house. The folks in the Capital community were quick to start an online fundraising campaign that, as of early Sunday evening, had raised more than $1,600 to help replace the stolen items.
Then on Sunday Twitter user @deejackson tagged NFL Hall of Famer and Kanawha Valley sports legend Randy Moss, along with Nike, in a tweet asking if they would be willing to make a donation to help the Cougars replace their gear.
Moss responded.
“Idk why u telling me”
I’ve been arguing with people and defending Randy Moss since I was in elementary school, but this is a bad look. Is what happened to the Capital basketball gear Moss’ problem? No. Does it hurt to ask a prominent sports figure from just down the road to help out in a time of need? No. Did Moss need to be a jerk about it? Absolutely not.
I get that Moss probably has people coming to him with their hands out all the time and that probably gets tiresome fast, but a polite “no” would have been just fine here.