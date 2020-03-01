Count Saturday as another milestone among many during a lifetime in basketball for Rod Thorn.
West Virginia University made Thorn, born in Weirton and raised in Princeton, just the third basketball player in program history to have his number retired during a halftime ceremony at the Coliseum.
He joins Kanawha County natives Jerry West and “Hot” Rod Hundley as the only Mountaineers to receive that honor, and like his fellow state natives he has gone on from his days in Morgantown to a long, successful life around the professional game. He has been at the center of some of basketball’s biggest moments during the last several decades and is perhaps underappreciated for his role in shaping the game.
Thorn was a legend in West Virginia before stepping foot on the court in Morgantown. During his standout days at Princeton High, the state legislature designated him as a natural resource because of his athletic skills. He came along as a freshman at West Virginia when West was a senior during the time when freshman were not allowed to play with the varsity team, so Mountaineer fans missed out on seeing the duo together for WVU. Instead, Thorn was the next big thing at West Virginia following the great Jerry West. Thorn looked up to West and emulated him by wearing No. 44 — nobody has worn that number for the Mountaineers since Thorn and in 2005 the school retired it to honor West.
Thorn said being “The Guy” after “The Guy” and going so far as to wear the same number resulted in a lot of self-inflicted pressure — one of the few regrets of his long career.
“The pressure I felt had nothing to do with the coaches,” Thorn said. “It had to do with me. I had a tough time for a while.
“[Choosing No. 44] is one if I had to do over I probably wouldn’t have done.”
He left WVU as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1963 NBA draft by the Baltimore Bullets and played for four teams — Baltimore, the Detroit Pistons, the St. Louis Hawks and the Seattle Supersonics — in a playing career that ended in 1971.
With his playing days done, Thorn almost went to law school before going into coaching. He bounced around as an assistant and head coach in the ABA before being named the general manager of the Chicago Bulls in 1978.
Thorn’s time in Chicago was highlighted by his choice to draft Michael Jordan with the No. 3 overall pick in 1984.
“That’s what I’m known for more than anything else,” Thorn said. “If that is something you’re going to be known for, you could do a lot worse.”
Jordan might be the highlight, but Thorn is known for much more.
He was fired by the Bulls in 1985 but landed in the NBA front office as the league’s executive vice president of basketball operations from 1986 until 2000. When professional players were first allowed to compete in the Olympics, Thorn was picked as the chair of the selection committee in charge of finding the players for the original Dream Team in 1992 and again in 1996 and 2000.
It is impossible to overstate just how important the Dream Team was to the growth of basketball around the world. After 1992 in Barcelona, the sport became a true international game and Thorn is one of the people to thank for that.
“It is unbelievable what [the Dream Team] did for basketball around the world,” Thorn said. “Now there are 100 foreign kids playing on NBA rosters.”
Also in 2000, Thorn took over as team president for the New Jersey Nets. During his time with the Nets he helped bring Jason Kidd to New Jersey as the franchise made consecutive NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. Thorn left the Nets in 2010 and found ways to remain around the game in some capacity ever since. Last October he was hired as a senior adviser to Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard, returning to the franchise that drafted him in 1963.
In 2018, Thorn received the sport’s ultimate honor when he was selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Not bad for a kid from Princeton.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have my share of big days,” Thorn said. “This is certainly one of them.”