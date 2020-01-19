In case you missed it, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team got thumped at Kansas State on Saturday.
The No. 12 (for now) Mountaineers looked completely outmatched by a not great K-State team, and Bob Huggins wasn’t shy about voicing his displeasure with what he saw Saturday in Manhattan.
“You can’t explain to them you can’t get this back,” Huggins said. “It’s gone. Gone. A great opportunity, gone.
“I’ve done this, whatever, 38 years. I can’t read their minds. I don’t know. I had one guy come out and say he was tired because of yesterday’s practice. He shouldn’t have come. He should have stayed home. Why come out and not really want to play and hurt your teammates? Why? It makes no sense to me.”
First, wow. Second, so what happens now? One loss does not mean the sky is falling for West Virginia, but the way that loss came — along with what has become a long string of poor performances from a handful of prominent players — is enough to make you take notice. With one day between games, we are going to learn a lot about this WVU team on Monday when the Mountaineers host Texas (7 p.m. on ESPNU).
Saturday’s starting lineup was the usual one for West Virginia, and as has become a trend those five were — for the most part — outplayed by the Mountaineer bench. That on its own is not enough to sound the alarm, but how long can Huggins continue to go with Jordan McCabe, Jermaine Haley and Emmitt Matthews among the starters when they continue to under-perform every game?
Saturday at K-State, McCabe finished with three points and three turnovers. Haley and Matthews each had four points and three turnovers. Meanwhile, a player like Deuce McBride continues to be West Virginia’s best option at either guard position while coming off the bench. McBride is just a freshman, and does freshman things on occasion (like picking up his fourth foul 90 feet from the basket Saturday), but there is no denying he has been one of WVU’s best players this month.
Huggins knows way more about basketball and managing a team than I ever will, and he knows these players much better than I do. Still, this is a team that can lock you down on defense but has shown that it will struggle to get the offense rolling from time to time. McCabe, Haley and Matthews have all shown in the past that they can be solid players for Huggins and the Mountaineers, but none of those three have done much to chip in on the offensive end since the start of Big 12 play earlier this month. If there is a move to be made, I trust Huggins to make it when the time is right. That time does, however, feel like it is fast approaching if there is no improvement.
With or without its usual starters, Monday is a big game for West Virginia. Is it a must-win? No, but another conference loss against a team not named Kansas or Baylor probably puts an end to WVU’s Big 12 regular season championship hopes. Huggins threw down the challenge with his postgame comments Saturday. Are these Mountaineers as tough as we thought they were? Can this team succeed where WVU failed last year and get past a gut-punch loss at Kansas State? We’ll find out on Monday in the Coliseum.