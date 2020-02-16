The last week was probably the toughest in terms of opposition the West Virginia University men’s basketball team will face this season. A pair of losses against highly ranked Kansas and Baylor and riding a three game losing streak into the stretch run of the regular season, however, means the next six games are the most important for these Mountaineers.
West Virginia, for the time being, is still among the top teams in the NCAA NET and the KenPom.com computer rankings. The eye-test tells a different story.
WVU was as bad as it has been this season for long stretches of Saturday’s 70-59 loss to No. 1 Baylor — a game the Bears led by as many as 28 that would have looked much worse if not for 20 points from Taz Sherman in the final 10 minutes. It was a rock-bottom end to a seven-day period that saw the Mountaineers put on a pitiful performance on the road at Oklahoma and followed with WVU blowing a second-half lead at home against No. 3 Kansas before Saturday’s calamity in Waco.
Now West Virginia has six games remaining before next month’s Big 12 tournament and the next two weeks will go a long way toward determining where the Mountaineers fall in the seeding at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. That starts Tuesday against Oklahoma State at the Coliseum (7 p.m. on ESPN2). Be warned, though, the Cowboys are not the same team WVU beat last month for its only road win in conference play this season. Oklahoma State is coming off a surprising win at home against No. 24 Texas Tech on Saturday and appears to be finding its way after struggling through the first half of conference play.
The Mountaineers have been very good at home this season, with the lone loss in the Coliseum coming last week against Kansas. That should bode well for a team in desperate need of a win when the Cowboys come to town, especially knowing the two games that follow are on the road.
West Virginia pounded TCU and Texas when the Horned Frogs and Longhorns each visited Morgantown this season, but as we have seen WVU is far from the same team that has a 12-1 record at home when it leaves the Mountain State. TCU and Texas, like West Virginia, have not been playing their best basketball lately but it is so hard to win on the road in the Big 12 and the Mountaineers have been among the league’s worst away from home the last two seasons. Obviously you want to win all six of the remaining games if you’re Bob Huggins, but a split against the Frogs and Horns wouldn’t be the end of the world.
The fourth game is against Oklahoma on Feb. 29 back in Morgantown. West Virginia is usually pretty good in the “revenge game at the Coliseum” scenario — ask Kansas State and (for most of the game, at least) Kansas. WVU then goes to Iowa State on March 3 and closes the regular season at home against Baylor on March 7.
Again — winning on the road in the Big 12 is hard to do, but Iowa State is as bad as it has been in several years and without its best player. You almost have to expect to lose to the No. 1 team in the country at this point, even at home, but a win at Iowa State would be an important one.
Of course it is easy to sit here and say West Virginia needs to win its games. The Mountaineers have to make some changes in order to get the job done. Derek Culver, who is among the most dynamic players in the Big 12 when he is dialed in, does not look like he is having fun playing basketball right now. As WVU has slumped through its last three games, so has the sophomore forward. Huggins has been critical of the team’s attitude in recent weeks, and Culver’s negative body language is clear to see in person and on television. Huggins did, however, go to bat for the big man during his postgame radio interview. Culver clearly gets frustrated when repeated attempts to post up are missed or ignored by WVU’s perimeter ball-handlers, and Huggins said Saturday he understands that frustration.
That leads to West Virginia’s guard play, or lack thereof, during its current skid. The WVU backcourt has been a revolving door for minutes through most of the season, but Huggins was pushing the right buttons and finding the right guys to get on the floor at the right time. It was working, now it isn’t. These guys can all play, but all too often we have watched West Virginia’s guards get smoked by faster, stronger, flat-out better players. Add to that the rate at which the guys in gold and blue have been turning the ball over and it is a recipe for bad basketball.
This Mountaineer team perhaps arrived a bit earlier than scheduled and set some, in hindsight, unreasonable expectations. West Virginia is as low as it has been this season, and a strong finish is a must if this team wants to stay on track for a high seed in the NCAA tournament.
I’m not sure what it says about the rest of the field that a team with as many significant flaws as WVU can remain among the country’s best, but all of West Virginia’s goals are still within reach.