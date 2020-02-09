When the West Virginia University men’s basketball team was preparing to take on Stephen F. Austin in the opening round of the 2016 NCAA tournament, Bob Huggins had a bad feeling about how his team — perhaps the most talented one he has had at WVU — was going to perform.
“The team that we had that had the best chance to win a national championship got beat in the first round by Stephen F. Austin,” Huggins said during a Saturday radio interview. “They were talented. Talented. But you know what? I told them, ‘You’re gonna get your [butt] beat. You’ve got a bad attitude, man.’ And you know what? They did. And it wasn’t close.”
Why is this story relevant in 2020? Well, Huggins again has a young but very talented team that has a bad attitude.
When the 2020 Mountaineers are at their best, as they were against Texas a few weeks ago, they can play with and beat any team in the country. That’s the ceiling, but the floor is something like what we saw on Saturday at Oklahoma — and there is an extremely wide gap between the two.
West Virginia often looked disinterested as it put on another putrid shooting performance.
The Sooners beat WVU 69-59, but it wasn’t really that close. It was West Virginia’s 13th loss in its last 14 Big 12 road games, and the fourth consecutive time these Mountaineers have looked pitiful at times away from the Coliseum in Morgantown.
After the game, Huggins spoke of a familiar feeling which reminded him of how his 2016 team was eventually sunk.
“We won the other day [against Iowa State] and everyone said ‘why are you so down?’” Huggins said. “I saw it coming. Before, when I talked, I had every eye on me. Now I don’t. When Larry [Harrison] talked, all eyes on him. Now they’re not. That’s attitude.
“It’s not hard to see. But it’s impossible to fix. I can’t fix someone else’s attitude. I’ve got to deal with mine — they’ve got to deal with theirs. I just know that the guys we have depended on all year are not the same dudes. They are not the same people.”
This turn for the worse couldn’t come at a worse time for West Virginia. The Mountaineers have hovered just outside the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 for weeks, have been among the top teams in the NCAA’s NET rankings for most of the season and on Saturday, prior to the game against Oklahoma, the NCAA announced WVU would be a No. 2 seed in the Big Dance if they were picking teams at that moment.
The Mountaineers have been winning their home games, but are a team that has not been right for a few weeks now. Huggins has seen it coming and not been shy about telling people — both in his postgame radio interviews and during his press conferences with the media — that WVU has some serious flaws right now. Oh by the way, the Mountaineers’ next two games are against No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor.
Now West Virginia has to start adjusting its goals. A Big 12 regular season championship isn’t going to happen. Second-place seems like a long-shot too. If this thing starts to spiral on the Mountaineers, it could be a fight down the stretch to stay among the league’s top four and get the day off to start the conference tournament next month in Kansas City.
They way Huggins tells it, West Virginia is at a fork in the road and it is up to the players to pick which route they take. We’ve seen just how good WVU can be when it is at its best, and I don’t think this team is so far gone that it can’t turn this bad situation around. Wins against Kansas and Baylor this week will be hard to come by even with WVU at its best, but it will be interesting to see how the players handle their business, win or lose, against the Jayhawks and Bears.
The way Huggins has been talking lately, especially after Saturday’s game, does raise some red flags. We haven’t heard the veteran coach, who recently passed Adolph Rupp and is now closing in on Dean Smith on the all-time wins list, talk this way about this team. This is only my second season on the West Virginia beat, so I don’t have a huge frame of reference, but the way Huggins went after his team Saturday reminded me of the way he would go after last season’s team.
That’s not a good sign, but the Mountaineers have the talent and time to avoid any more comparisons to last season’s total dud. If not, well, I don’t think it’s a stretch to think some swift changes to the roster could be coming this offseason.