Dan Comer will join the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission (WVSSAC) as assistant executive director, filling a position held by the late Greg Reed.
Comer joins the WVSSAC after 38 years in Berkeley County as a teacher, coach and school and county administrator.
Comer coached the Hedgesville Eagles to two Class AAA state track and field titles before becoming the first athletic director at Spring Mills High School.
He spent his final two years as Berkeley County’s coordinator for health, safety and athletics.
“Dan comes from a coaching, athletic director and administrative background,” WVSSAC executive director David Price said. “He has worked at the school and district level in Berkeley County. Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization. We are excited to have him.”
Comer will hit the ground running next week with multiple meetings ahead of the 2023-24 scholastic year.
Price said it will be a busy few weeks for Comer.
“Two weeks from now, we will be in our principals' meetings and training, and he will be conducting coaches' education training and setting up additional classes,” Price said. “He will be getting the soccer training underway. Dan has a lot on his plate come Day 1. I have all the confidence in the world, because he is knowledgeable in all of those areas of his responsibilities.”
Comer received WVSSAC and WVASCA Coach of the Year honors in 1995, 2003 and 2010. He also won the WVADA Athletic Director of the Year award in 2023.
