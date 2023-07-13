Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

comer.jpeg

Comer

Dan Comer will join the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission (WVSSAC) as assistant executive director, filling a position held by the late Greg Reed.

Comer joins the WVSSAC after 38 years in Berkeley County as a teacher, coach and school and county administrator.

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

