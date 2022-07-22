Last season, Herd That’s run in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) ended with disappointment on a last-second shot at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
On Sunday, the Marshall-based team competing in TBT is out to prove once again that they are one of the top teams in the 64-team event that ends with one $1 million winner.
As Herd That guard Stevie Browning put it, the team is right there, and the team’s past results prove so.
Two years ago, they made it to the quarterfinals of the event, upsetting The Money Team before falling to Overseas Elite in the first basketball event to take place following the COVID-19 lockdown.
Last year, Marshall’s run came to an end in the second round when the tournament expanded to 64 teams once again, but the 74-71 last-shot loss to Team 23 proved more impressive after Team 23 advanced to the championship.
“I say it every year: We’re literally right there,” Browning said. “Two years ago put the world on notice that we can really play and compete to win it. Last year, that was our game. If they go back and replay that last play, they hit that shot one out of 10 times. That was just the one. That’s basketball. If he doesn’t hit that, I think it’s us in the championship.”
As Herd That gets ready for its first-round matchup against Founding Fathers — the James Madison-based team — at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum, the team is bringing together some new faces to mesh with the usual suspects, such as Browning, Jon and Ot Elmore, James Kelly, Ryan Taylor, Rondale Watson and Tino DiTrapano.
Those joining Marshall’s team from outside programs will still have a familiar feel — albeit from the other side of the court.
Former Conference USA foes joining Herd That include former Western Kentucky standout Justin Johnson and former Old Dominion scorer Trey Porter.
“I like when guys that we played against in the conference come and play pickup with us a couple times and play in TBT with us, then say, ‘I wish I’d have gone to Marshall,’” Browning said. “We’ve heard that a couple times from JaCorey [Williams], [Chris] Cokley and others. We play a fun system.”
Johnson is one addition Marshall fans will be excited about seeing in kelly green after seeing him torch the Herd during his career with the Hilltoppers.
It was cause for excitement from Elmore.
“That’s a guy that we went at it in college as a big-time rival,” Elmore said. “He’s been a thorn in our side for years and fans remember how dominant he was against us. We did beat him in the C-USA championship, so I’m going to mess with him on that.
“We played against each other in Italy and my wife and his wife became good friends. We’ve talked about him playing with us and we finally got it to work out.”
One other player Elmore said to keep an eye on is Cameron Young, who averaged 20-plus in the NBA G-League this year.
“It gets back to how small the basketball world really is,” Elmore said. “I played against him in Italy and built that relationship. He’s a guy that we feel fits our system perfectly. He’s a prolific scorer and we think that having another guy to go make big plays is a piece that gets us over the top.”
If Herd That gets the win over Founding Fathers on Sunday, they potentially could meet Best Virginia — the WVU-based TBT team — on Tuesday in Charleston.
