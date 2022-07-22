Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

herd that1
Buy Now

Herd That’s Jon Elmore shoots a jumper vs. Team DRC during last year’s TBT at the Charleston Coliseum.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Last season, Herd That’s run in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) ended with disappointment on a last-second shot at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

On Sunday, the Marshall-based team competing in TBT is out to prove once again that they are one of the top teams in the 64-team event that ends with one $1 million winner.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Tags