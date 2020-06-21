HUNTINGTON — Earlier this month, Huntington’s Pat Carter ran away with the 2020 West Virginia Senior Open title by eight strokes in Parkersburg.
It was the first tournament back on the West Virginia Golf Association’s 2020 calendar and the victory gave Carter the ‘Senior Slam’ with him winning all four major events within his first three years as a senior.
Despite that win, the 52-year-old WVGA contender gets set for the 87th West Virginia Open, he knows this week’s plight at Cobb Course at Glade Springs is a bit of a different beast if he is to claim his first-ever Open title.
“It was nice to win the Senior Open, but that is the senior pros and amateurs,” Carter said. “This is going to be open to all pros and all amateurs. It’s a much tougher field. If you play well, you never know. It’s a championship I’ve never won, but I’m definitely not a spring chicken anymore. I’m 52 years old and it’s a bomber’s game, for sure.”
While the game may be a ‘bomber’s game’ with driver as the weapon of choice for many pros and amateurs, one thing about the Cobb Course is that it forces the golfers to be consistent with their shots into the green.
All the 300-yard drives in the world can’t help a player there if they get on the wrong side of the Cobb Course greens, as Carter pointed out.
“Glade Springs is a lot of precision because the greens are so large,” Carter said. “You don’t want to be putting 30 and 40-footers all day, so the approach shots are really a must at that course. There are some sections where you can hit it on the greens and you may have to chip with the way the greens are situated.”
That is where Cobb Course plays into Carter’s strengths, which could help see him into contention as he tries to match guys like Open favorite David Bradshaw or other contenders such as Christian Brand, Mason Williams and Sam O’Dell.
During his win at the Senior Open two weeks ago, Carter had just one bogey — that on a conservative final hole of the 36-hole championship when the title was wrapped up.
Prior to that, he had nine birdies and 26 pars, not giving away strokes with silly mistakes, which was largely based on his ability to be consistent with his shots into the greens at Parkersburg Country Club.
It is the same formula that Carter has used over the years as a contender in all WVGA events.
Carter said that, especially with the three-round format, it is a test of consistency for whomever wants to be in contention coming down to the final holes.
“I know three days seems like a long time, but you really have to be on your game,” Carter said. “You can’t have any lapses. Unlike a four-day tournament where you may get by with some mistakes and have time to make it up, in a three-day format, you have to play three really, really good days of golf and be on your game to win it. That’s what makes it a tough championship to win.”
Carter said no matter where the event is played at, it is special because it brings together all of the top names in the sport from West Virginia.
“Obviously, its name makes it special,” Carter said. “It’s The Open — open to all pros and all amateurs. That’s the premier championship that we have and it’s always at great venues. Glade Springs will be a great championship course to play.”