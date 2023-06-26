Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HD Media sports reporter Luke Creasy poses with the trophy awarded for being named NSMA West Virginia 2022 Sportswriter of the Year on Monday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Sportswriters spend plenty of time writing about others’ awards. Luke Creasy collected his own hardware on Monday.

HD Media’s Marshall University sports beat reporter was named West Virginia’s Sportswriter of the Year for 2022 by the National Sports Media Association in January. Creasy was honored Monday at the 63rd NSMA Awards Weekend and National Convention.

