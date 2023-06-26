WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Sportswriters spend plenty of time writing about others’ awards. Luke Creasy collected his own hardware on Monday.
HD Media’s Marshall University sports beat reporter was named West Virginia’s Sportswriter of the Year for 2022 by the National Sports Media Association in January. Creasy was honored Monday at the 63rd NSMA Awards Weekend and National Convention.
“To be honored by peers and colleagues in such a prestigious manner is something I don’t take lightly,” Creasy said. “There are so many who have poured into me and made me the journalist and beat writer that I have grown to be, and will continue to develop into. I take pride in my work and am grateful to the NSMA for recognizing the work I’ve put in throughout the early years of my career.”
The honor is based upon overall body of work over the course of the year and is voted upon by NSMA members in each state.
Creasy leads HD Media’s Marshall coverage of every sport except women’s basketball – that beat belongs to Tim Stephens – and also contributes to The Herald-Dispatch’s coverage of high school and other assorted sports.
Creasy joined HD Media as a sports and news reporter for the Wayne County News in 2019 and then was The Herald-Dispatch’s education beat reporter before moving to his current gig.
“At a very early stage in his career, Luke has already been named the state’s top sportswriter, and yet is constantly continuing to grow in his role,” HD Media sports director Zack Klemme said. “His drive and hustle make his future very bright in this industry."
Creasy is the second straight HD Media sportswriter to claim the NSMA’s top award for Mountain State sports scribes. Ex-HD Media sports director Grant Traylor won that recognition in 2021. Traylor now directs Marshall University’s sports information department.
Former The Herald-Dispatch sportswriter Jerry Tipton won Kentucky’s NSMA Sportswriter of the Year honors for the second time.
Tipton worked at The Herald-Dispatch from 1973-81, covering Marshall men’s basketball and Tri-State high school sports and writing a Sunday bowling column. He is a 1973 Marshall alumnus.
Tipton made his name as The (Lexington) Herald-Leader’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball beat writer, a position he held from 1981 until his retirement in July 2022.
“Jerry Tipton has been synonymous with Kentucky basketball for 40 years and that should be applauded,” Wildcats coach John Calipari told the Herald-Leader upon Tipton’s retirement. “He’s never been afraid to ask tough questions, even when I might not have liked it. But his dedication to the Lexington community and unwavering work ethic has resulted in a Hall of Fame career. I wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”
The NSMA West Virginia Sportscaster of the Year for 2022 is Paul Swann of WRVC (930 AM and 94.1 FM) in Huntington. He, like Creasy, is a first-time winner of the award.
"I'm extremely thankful that my peers have distinguished me in this manner," Swann tweeted in January. "I'll endeavor to be worthy of the honor."