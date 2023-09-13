Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Catholic’s Bella Boggs and Huntington’s Andrew Bowen won their respective races at the 2023 Charleston Catholic Irish Invitational at Coonskin Park in Charleston.

Boggs outlasted 90 other runners to win the girls event in an impressive time of 19:59.2. Bowen captured his first career win by sprinting past 110 other runners in the boys race with a time of 16:56.2.

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

