Charleston Catholic’s Isaac Collins is helped by athletic director Jacob Nelson and CCHS parent Cindy Keith after Nelson crossed the finish line in fifth place in the Irish Invitational Cross Country meet at Coonskin Park Wednesday.
Charleston Catholic’s Bella Boggs and Huntington’s Andrew Bowen won their respective races at the 2023 Charleston Catholic Irish Invitational at Coonskin Park in Charleston.
Boggs outlasted 90 other runners to win the girls event in an impressive time of 19:59.2. Bowen captured his first career win by sprinting past 110 other runners in the boys race with a time of 16:56.2.
“I felt great coming out,” Bowen said. “I rolled my ankle twice in the second mile and it messed with me. I had a big lead so at that point I was focused on the win. It wasn’t my fastest time, but it’s still a fun course to run.”
Huntington coach Justin Cox has seen Bowen’s progression throughout the season and remains optimistic about Bowen’s future.
“He has dialed in,” Cox said. “He has gotten to train more and be healthier this offseason than ever before.
“He’s really dedicated and been a hard worker. He runs the workouts as intended. He does this every day and he does hard days hard, which allows him to have his legs on these days right here.”
Boggs entered Wednesday’s invitational healing from a broken nose and felt the lingering effects of her injury throughout Wednesday’s race.
“You can always tell whenever it’s humid outside with a broken nose,” Boggs said. “It’s using your mind to power over the race. Nobody never feels 100% fresh. You’re always going to feel 95%, but it’s getting used to it and pushing through your mind.”
The sophomore runner still felt calm despite the injury.
“I feel like I did pretty well,” Boggs said. “I’m coming off my injury and I’m getting used to breathing again. Overall, I felt happy.”
Huntington’s girls team captured the win over St. Albans, Winfield and Charleston Catholic, finishing with 60 points. Four runners from Kanawha County finished in the top eight: Boggs, Abigail Torman (St. Albans), Hannah Fisher (Charleston Catholic) and Jenna Brown (Herbert Hoover).
The Highlanders saw four runners finish in the top 20, including freshman Laurel Johnson, who finished second with a time of 20:24.5.
“It was really hot out. I felt mentally exhausted the whole time,” Johnson said.
Johnson admits that the second-place finish is a morale boost.
“It welcomes me into this high school cross country community,” Johnson said. “It makes me feel a lot more confident.”
The Charleston Catholic Irish boys team finished at the top with 56 points. Eight of the top 10 finishers were from Kanawha County, including two runners each from George Washington, Charleston Catholic and Nitro.
The Irish saw five runners finish in the top 20, including two in the top seven.
“The boys are very determined to do something on a big stage. Today was a step in the process,” said Catholic coach Hilton Ingraham. “One of our guys got hurt last week in Mineral Wells. Our guys were very determined to step up for Will [Barton] and give their best effort and be able to win against good teams in this meet.”
The highest Kanawha County boys finisher was Skylar Hudnall from Riverside. Hudnall finished the 3-mile track in 17:23.5.
“I felt good from training really hard,” Hudnall said. “I’ve never ran this course before and especially having nobody to run with during the race. I was by myself. So being able to push, especially up that last hill, it felt good.”
Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.