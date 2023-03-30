Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz celebrates with first base coach Tarrik Brock (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of an opening day baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer (7) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CINCINNATI — Each of the five Cincinnati Reds teams to win a World Series won on Opening Day.
While the 2023 club isn’t considered a pennant contender by many, that statistic doesn’t bode well for it.
Oneil Cruz hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Ji Hwan Bae with the winning run Thursday as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Reds 5-4 in front of a Great American Ball Park regular-season-record crowd of 44,063 on Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season.
The Reds put their first three hitters on base in the first inning, but came away with only one run. Jonathan India and Jake Fraley sandwiched singles around a walk by T.J. Friedl. India then scored when Tyler Stephenson grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.
The Pirates tied it in the third when Cruz homered on a 3-2 fastball from Hunter Greene, who had struck out five of the previous nine batters.
Greene left after 3 1/3 innings, having struck out eight, walked three and surrendered five hits. He exited with runners on the corners and one out. Reliever Fernando Cruz, to the displeasure of the crowd, walked Oneil Cruz to load the bases, then Bryan Reynolds to plate Bae, and Andrew McCutcheon to score Austin Hedges.
Fernando Cruz, who came up as an infielder in the Kansas City Royals organization, then threw a wild pitch, allowing Oneil Cruz to score to make it 4-1.
After coaxing Carlos Santana to bounce into a fielder’s choice, Fernando Cruz gave way to left-hander Alex Young, who fanned Canaan Smith-Njigba for the third out.
Spencer Steer homered to left in the fourth to pull Cincinnati within 4-2. An inning later, Jason Vosler tripled to right to drive in India and Friedl, chasing Pirates starter Mitch Keller. Former Red Dauri Moreta came in and, after two walks, ended the threat with a strikeout of Will Benson.
Benson struck out in all four of his at-bats, including in the eighth inning when pinch runner Stuart Fairchild was thrown out stealing for an inning-ending double play.
The Reds threatened in the ninth when India smacked a one-out double to left-center, but Pirates closer David Bednar struck out Friedl and Fraley to earn a save.
Rob Zastryzny (1-0) earned the win. Buck Farmer (0-1) took the loss. Farmer was one of five Cincinnati pitchers who combined to issue eight walks.