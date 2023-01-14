HUNTINGTON — Kamdyn Curfman’s sixth and final 3-point shot of the night was the nail in the coffin.
After Old Dominion hung around for most of the night, that triple put the visiting Monarchs in a nine-point hole with 48 seconds remaining, and the Herd came away with its third consecutive win in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,719 at the Cam Henderson Center.
“I don’t really think about anything when I play. I just think about shooting the ball,” Curfman said. “I’ll always feel good whether I miss four in a row, make three in a row or whatever it is. I don’t miss left and right, I miss short and long, so I’m always in rhythm.”
It was the second straight game in which Curfman made at least five shots from beyond the arc, finishing with 18 points and matching a career-best in made 3s. Taevion Kinsey paced the Herd with a game-high 24 points, while Andrew Taylor chipped in 19.
Kinsey surpassed John Taft on Marshall’s all-time scoring list and moved up to third on the leaderboards, behind only Skip Henderson and Jon Elmore.
The Herd jumped out to a 13-4 lead just minutes into the game thanks to Curfman’s hot hand from distance, knocking down his first three attempts from beyond the 3-point line.
But after a blazing start, the engines cooled off and Old Dominion took command and slowed the game to a pace it was more comfortable with.
After trailing by nine points in the opening minutes, the Monarchs fought back and led by five after the offense picked up and the defense stifled the Herd’s offense by switching to a zone instead of man-to-man.
It wasn’t the only time ODU changed its defensive look, switching from man to a 1-3-1 zone, then a 1-2-2 and back and forth between them. Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said finding away around the defense had less to do with coaching and was more closely associated with talent.
“Good players,” D’Antoni said. “If you have good players, they can beat defenses.”
“With our length and size, we can pass the ball around and get it to the middle and that’s how you break down the zone,” Kinsey added. “At the beginning it kind of shook us because it came out of nowhere out of a timeout, but we settled in.”
Mehki Long’s three-pointer gave the visitors a 32-27 lead with 2:11 left before halftime. The Monarchs were selective with their shots from distance, attempting just five in the first 20 minutes of play, but sinking three.
Marshall made four of its first five attempts from 3-point land before missing its next seven attempts, a streak broken by Andrew Taylor to trim the Herd’s deficit back to a single possession, 32-30 with 2:00 to go in the first half.
Old Dominion led 37-34 at the break and shot 58% from the field to Marshall’s 41% clip. As a team, the Monarchs finished 52% from the floor, but a pair of scoring droughts doomed them in the second half.
After Ben Stanley opened the second half with a bucket to push ODU’s lead back to five points, the Monarchs went on a nearly six-minute scoring drought in which they turned the ball over four times. Meanwhile, the Herd rattled off 11 straight points to jump back in front, 45-39.
Later in the second half, Marshall strung together another scoring run of 10 straight points to create some space between itself and ODU down the stretch.
“We came out of halftime and were down by three, but once we started getting buckets and the crowd got loud, that’s what changed everything,” Kinsey said of the loud and proud, sold-out Henderson Center crowd. “We owe that victory a lot to the crowd in the second half.”
The Monarchs came within six points of the lead with 1:08 left after Faizon Fields split a pair of free throws. Then Curfman slammed the door with a 3-point bucket just 20 seconds later.
“Curfman is here because he can do that,” D’Antoni said. “He’s just doing what he does and is good at it.”
Old Dominion turned the ball over 18 times to Marshall’s 10 and was outrebounded 32-30. Chaunce Jenkins led the Monarchs in scoring with 23 points, followed by 12 from Mehki Long.
For Marshall, Micah Handlogten blocked four shots and Obinna Anochili-Killen swatted away a pair of shot attempts. Kinsey dished out a team-high eight assists in the win.
Marshall returns to action Thursday, playing just its second road game in Sun Belt Conference play when the Herd travels to San Marcos, Texas to face Texas State. ODU returns home to face Georgia State on the same day.