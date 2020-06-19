Though he has made it look increasingly easy in winning the last four West Virginia Open titles, David Bradshaw knows that if he is to make it a Bakerton dozen for his career, a tough task lies ahead.
The 87th West Virginia Open begins Tuesday on the Cobb Course at the Resort at Glade Springs with Bradshaw looking to claim a 12th crown, which would pull him within five of the record of 17 held by Sam Snead.
The Bakerton native certainly has a few things to overcome next week — an injury, the return of Christian Brand and some ramped-up safety precautions instituted by the West Virginia Golf Association in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
But coming off a third-place finish at an event earlier this week in Murrieta, California, he seems to be trending in the right direction.
“These past few months have been interesting,” Bradshaw admitted. “I had a little accident in March and messed up my knee and didn’t play in March and April. In May, I started playing again and have only played one event this past Monday and finished third. It was a good sign of the game.”
Bradshaw injured his knee skiing in Colorado, tearing both an ACL and MCL. He has surgery scheduled for July, but said the injury doesn’t affect his golf swing.
That’s usually bad news for the rest of the field, but this year’s field is a little different.
The last person other than Bradshaw to win a State Open was Brand in 2015 at Berry Hills Country Club. It was Brand’s second straight Open title with Bradshaw besting the field, including Brand, at Sleepy Hollow the following year for title number eight.
But Brand hasn’t played in a West Virginia Open since as he pursued life on the pro tours. His appearance this year offers a bigger hurdle for Bradshaw to clear.
In the three years since Brand’s last Open appearance, Bradshaw has won by three, six and eight strokes.
“It would seem that he and I are the odds-on favorites going into the week,” Bradshaw said. “I expect him to play well, there’s really nothing else to do other than prepare for a golf tournament, so hopefully he brings his game and I’ll bring mine and we’ll see what happens.”
Now 37 years old, Bradshaw’s game has continued to develop as the West Virginia Open wins have piled up and as his ventures as a touring professional have continued.
That improvement can certainly be noted when looking at Bradshaw’s 11 West Virginia Open wins. The first six all came either in a playoff or by a single stroke. The last five have come by no less than three strokes, with last year’s eight-stroke conquest of the field at Parkersburg Country Club representing a career best.
Bradshaw credits an improvement in his short game, coming out of necessity, for enhancing his game in recent years.
“I think I’ve gotten better,” Bradshaw said. “Especially the short game has changed. In the early years, I could hit it far and straight, but I wasn’t a good putter or chipper. I made that transition and I could shoot low scores. Before, the putter was streaky, but I never made 15 or 20-footers in a round of golf.
“In 2016 and 2017 I hit the ball so bad that the short game got better. It was like if I didn’t chip and putt well, I would’ve been out of a job. I had to get up and down so many times, it forced me to get good at it. Then I started hitting the ball again and that’s when I could post some really low numbers. It was a game changer.”
It’s hard to imagine a golf course being more comfortable to Bradshaw than the Cobb. Two of his 11 State Open wins have come at Glade Springs, though Brand’s first Open championship, a three-shot victory over Bradshaw in 2014, also came there.
“What I hear is that it has been really wet so it will probably play long and the ball will be spinning all over the place,” Bradshaw said. “But yeah, how many Monday qualifiers have I played there in addition to the Opens? And I think I played a two-ball there too. But there’s probably no one in the field not familiar with Glade Springs, the [West Virginia Golf Association] runs so many tournaments through there. But I like the golf course.”