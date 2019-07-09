Delmarva’s Ryan Wilson struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings as the Shorebirds blanked the West Virginia Power 9-0 Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The Power drops to 9-10 in the second half, while the Shorebirds are perched atop the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division at 14-5.
Wilson and West Virginia starter Josias De Los Santos engaged in a pitchers duel early, with neither yielding a run through the first four innings.
Delmarva finally got on the board in the fifth using an RBI single, an RBI double and a passed ball to go up 3-0.
The Shorebirds tacked on another run in the seventh before exploding for a five-run ninth inning, highlighted by Ben Breazeale’s solo home run and a two-run double by Seamus Curran.
De Los Santos finished with a solid outing in the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out nine against two walks in six innings.
Delmarva’s Felix Bautista struck out three in two hitless innings of relief to finish the shutout.
Julio Rodriguez doubled for the Power and Bobby Honeyman singled.
West Virginia and Delmarva continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.