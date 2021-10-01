Elih Villanueva tossed eight solid innings and Connor Kopach crushed a three-run home run to help the Charleston Dirty Birds hold off the Lexington Legends 9-6 Friday night at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The Dirty Birds (34-18) extended their winning streak to three games and now sit 41/2 games up on second-place High Point (29-22) in the Atlantic League South Division's second-half standings. Southern Maryland defeated High Point 7-4 Friday.
Villanueva (4-3) gave up six runs on eight hits and struck out 11 in eight innings for Charleston.
Reliever Junior Rincon struck out two in the ninth en route to his third save of the year.
Charleston's Jimmy Paredes smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to stake the Dirty Birds to an early 2-0 lead.
Lexington got on the board in the top of the fifth, using a triple, a single and a home run to take a 4-2 advantage.
In the bottom of the frame, Teodoro Martinez and Edwin Espinal each hit RBI singles to help the Dirty Birds knot the score at 4.
Charleston tacked on two more runs in the sixth and Kopach hit his ninth homer of the season in the seventh to give the Dirty Birds a 9-4 lead.
Lexington's Christian Correa and Courtney Hawkins both homered in the eighth, but the Legends would get no closer.
Martinez finished 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Charleston.
Robert Carson suffered the loss for Lexington, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in 11/3 innings of relief.
Charleston and Lexington continue their series Saturday at 7:05 p.m., then the Dirty Birds play their final regular-season home game against the Legends at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
The Dirty Birds hit the road for the final week of the schedule, with three games at York (Tuesday through Thursday) before a final weekend series at Gastonia.