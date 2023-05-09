After a tough start to the season on the road, the Charleston Dirty Birds played their home opener on Tuesday, hoping that returning to the friendly confines of GoMart Ballpark would reverse their fortunes.
Unfortunately for the Dirty Birds, their early-season woes continued, dropping a 8-3 decision to the Lancaster Barnstormers in front of a crowd of 3,132.
With the loss, the Dirty Birds have now lost seven games in a row and fall to 1-7 on the season. The Barnstormers improve to 3-7.
“It feels great to be back home in front of great fans,” Dirty Birds manager Billy Horn said. “They give us a lot of love and we are always excited to be here in Charleston.”
Horn understands the Dirty Birds are struggling out of the gate, but also realizes it’s a long season with plenty of time to turn things around.
“We are on a bit of skid right now and haven’t won a lot of ball games yet,” Horn said. “We are losing half of our lineup with guys not here yet. We have been in a lot of close games. Luckily, it’s really early in the year and we play 124 games. There isn’t any panic.”
There weren’t many bright spots for the Dirty Birds, but one encouraging one coming out of the home opener, according to Horn, was the play of Colt Webb, a former University of Charleston standout.
Webb entered the game to pitch in the fifth inning with Charleston trailing 5-1. He quickly allowed a walk to Ariel Sandoval and a two-run homer to Trayvon Robinson to up the Barnstormers lead to six.
However, Webb settled down after the two-run homer, not allowing another run. He pitched three innings, allowed three hits and struck out four Lancaster batters.
“A lot of people don’t realize, most games are won in the middle innings,” Horn said. “What Cole did was bridge the gap. He killed it. He ate three innings tonight. And yeah, he gave up the home run, but the kid pitched extremely well.
“He pitched his tail off and gave us a chance to win. I never want to lose a ball game, but there are certain times where you manage to win a series, and that is what we did tonight. Colt gave us extra innings. We pretty much have a full bullpen tomorrow.”
Webb admitted he was a little nervous, especially playing in front of the fans in Charleston, but was happy he was able to settle in and pitch well the rest of his appearance.
“I was a little bit nervous at first,” Webb said. “At the beginning, I think maybe I was trying to overthrow a little bit. After the home run, I felt more comfortable and did what I know how to do, throw strikes and pitch the game instead of trying to do too much.”
Webb had a stellar last year with the Golden Eagles, sporting a 9-2 record with a 2.92 earned run average, earning first-team all-conference honors in the Mountain East Conference.
Webb is extremely happy with his time at UC -- and still being able to pitch at a high level with the Dirty Birds, especially so close to where was a standout with the Golden Eagles.
“With my time at UC, this is like a second home, almost,” Webb said. “It’s been great. I didn’t know if I was going to get another chance to play again. That is something every kid dreams about -- playing at the highest level. To be able to be here and have this opportunity is amazing.
“It was awesome being at UC. I had an amazing time and they transformed me off the field, too. Being able to get a degree is huge, and they pushed me every second I was there. On the field was so much fun. Last year was probably my most memorable year with baseball. It was awesome.”
Horn indicated that Webb showed he can pitch effectively at this level for the Dirty Birds.
“He had a big year in college last year at UC,” Horn said. “For us to have him here, I love him. There is no substitute for guys who pitch with heart and tenacity. He showed all the coaches, teammates, and the city of Charleston that he can pitch in this league.”
Lancaster jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and added two more runs in the third inning. The Dirty Birds got on the scoreboard for the first time at home this season on a long solo home run by Montrell Marshall in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 5-1.
Trailing 7-1, Charleston got two runs back in the sixth inning when Marshall drew a two-out walk and Bobby Bradley crushed a two-run homer to cut the deficit to four. The Barnstormers added an insurance run in the eighth inning for the final margin.