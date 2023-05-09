Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After a tough start to the season on the road, the Charleston Dirty Birds played their home opener on Tuesday, hoping that returning to the friendly confines of GoMart Ballpark would reverse their fortunes.

Unfortunately for the Dirty Birds, their early-season woes continued, dropping a 8-3 decision to the Lancaster Barnstormers in front of a crowd of 3,132.

