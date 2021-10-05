YORK, Pa. -- The Charleston Dirty Birds lost an 8-3 decision to the York Revolution Tuesday night but still inched a bit closer to clinching an Atlantic League playoff berth.
That's because second-place High Point also lost Tuesday, dropping an 8-2 decision to Southern Maryland.
The Dirty Birds fell to 35-20 in the second half but saw their magic number to clinch a playoff spot drop to 3. Any combination of three Charleston wins or High Point losses would earn the Dirty Birds the South Division second-half title. Charleston's lead remains 31/2 games on the Rockers with five days left in the regular season.
Charleston trailed 3-0 Tuesday before the Dirty Birds rallied to tie the game at 3. However, York would go on to score the next five runs to seize control.
The Revolution scored two runs in the second inning and one more in the third to take a three-run lead. Edwin Espinal got Charleston on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Dirty Birds tied the at 3-all with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Dario Pizzano and Olmo Rosario singled for Charleston. After a ground out allowed the runners to advance to second and third base, Yovan Gonzalez doubled to plate both runs and tie the game at 3 for the Dirty Birds.
York reclaimed the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and then tacked on four insurance runs in the seventh to take a commanding 8-3 advantage.
Pizzano, Rosario and Connor Kopach each had two hits for Charleston. Jimmy Paredes doubled but had his streak of home run in consecutive games end at four.
Mikey Reynolds was 2 for 4 for York with a three-run homer, a triple and four RBIs. Nellie Rodriguez also had two hits for the Revolution, including a home run.
Dirty Birds starting pitcher Arnaldo Hernandez didn't factor into the decision, but struck out nine York batters in five innings of work. He allowed three earned runs on five hits.
Charleston and York are set for game two of a three-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.