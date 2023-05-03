Dirty Birds roundup: High Point makes big lead stand up Staff report May 3, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The High Point Rockers lived up to their team name as they rocked the Charleston Dirty Birds 11-1 at home on Tuesday in the Atlantic League at Truist Point.The Dirty Birds (1-2) scored their only run of the game in the fifth inning, but it was all High Point (4-1) throughout as it scored the first six runs of the game.The Rockers scored three runs in the second inning, added a run in the third and tacked on two more in the fourth.After Charleston scored in the fifth inning, High Point responded with four runs in the bottom half and tallied another run in the sixth.In the fifth inning, Charleston scored when Jose Bermudez singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a groundout before Dwight Smith Jr. hit a RBI groundout to score the run. Stories you might like WVU baseball: Tucker, Traxel receive midseason recognition Tevin Tucker takes WVU weekly honors; varsity sports roundup WVU baseball: Mountaineers run-rule Pitt for 9th straight win Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles vs. George Washington Patriots: Apr 4, 2023 Bermudez was the lone Dirty Birds player with a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double. Smith also hit a two-bagger for Charleston.Shed Long Jr. hit a home run and had two hits and two RBIs for High Point. Also for the Rockers, Ryan Grotjohn hit a triple and a double, and D.J. Burt collected two hits and drove in three runs.Dirty Birds starting pitcher Derrick Adams suffered the loss, pitching four innings with seven hits allowed and six earned runs. Charleston will continue its three-game road series with the second game against the Rockers on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in High Point, North Carolina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesMarathon Man: East Bank's Blair in it for long haulWVU baseball: Mountaineers run-rule Pitt for 9th straight winJack Bernard: Manchin presidential bid a sure loss for both Joes (Opinion)The Food Guy: Charleston Nano Brewing opens outdoor beer gardenPlanning Commission approves proposed West Side affordable housing buildingDHHR chief: Foster kids must be cared for as agency divides into 3Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this springBen Fields: Another weird Florida policy doomed to fail (Opinion)Residents, conservationists pan DEP surface mining oversight amid concerns over Raleigh County mine permit proposalDear Abby: Couple thinks son's wife is swiping medication