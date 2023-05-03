Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The High Point Rockers lived up to their team name as they rocked the Charleston Dirty Birds 11-1 at home on Tuesday in the Atlantic League at Truist Point.

The Dirty Birds (1-2) scored their only run of the game in the fifth inning, but it was all High Point (4-1) throughout as it scored the first six runs of the game.

