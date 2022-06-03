LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Charleston starter Kit Scheetz struck out 10 and allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings to help the Dirty Birds to a 9-2 win over the Lexington Legends Friday evening at Wild Health Field.
Charleston Climbs to 16-22 on the season, while the Legends fall to 13-22.
The Dirty Birds' Nick Longhi hit an RBI single in the top of the first and Engel Beltre and Diego Goris each tallied an RBI in the third to give Charleston a 3-0 lead.
Scheetz (5-0) retired six of the first seven batters he faced, but gave up a single, threw a wild pitch, and yielded an RBI double in the bottom of the third to help Lexington trim the deficit to 3-1.
The left-hander settled down in the fourth and retired the next 11 Lexington hitters in order.
Charleston's Scott Burcham scored Longhi on a sacrifice fly in the sixth and on an RBI single in the eighth, while Beltre and Goris each drove in a run in the ninth.
Longhi capped the scoring with a two-run shot in the ninth, his seventh homer of the season.
The Legends rallied for a run in the bottom of the eighth, but would get no closer.
Thomas Dorminy suffered the loss for Lexington, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out three against one walk in five innings.
Goris finished 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Longhi went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and Beltre went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Charleston, which cranked out 12 hits.
Charleston and Lexington play the second game of their three-game series Saturday at 6:35 p.m.