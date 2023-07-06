Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A group of high school students got some real-world marketing and media experience over the weekend in Charleston.

Sissonville High School's Strategic Media Club collaborated with the Charleston Dirty Birds' marketing team during an Atlantic League baseball game Saturday at GoMart Ballpark. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.