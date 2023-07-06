A group of high school students got some real-world marketing and media experience over the weekend in Charleston.
Sissonville High School's Strategic Media Club collaborated with the Charleston Dirty Birds' marketing team during an Atlantic League baseball game Saturday at GoMart Ballpark.
Nine members of the media club, along with club co-sponsor Sam Scott, worked the Dirty Birds game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Their activities included taking photographs, helping with social media graphics and learning how the public address system works.
The club, an up-and-coming venture at the school, broke into the social media world by posting about and promoting athletic programs at Sissonville High.
The club, co-sponsored by Scott and Sissonville show choir director Christa Navy, has garnered attention from local universities and, of course, the Dirty Birds.
Scott is a Herbert Hoover and University of Charleston alumnus. He works full time as associate area director for Young Life Kanawha Valley and volunteers as media club co-sponsor.
"It was 2021 and we were playing in the state softball tournament," Scott said, explaining the club's evolution. "The head softball coach, Travis [Hill], said, 'I'd love for you to make some graphics for the softball team for the state tournament.' I made some I thought the girls would like. I didn't know how excited the community would get about it. That kind of spiraled into what we call the Sissonville Strategic Media Club."
And it's not just for sports. The club created a website that publishes newsletters, calendars, external links, a branding guide and multimedia.
"We run the school social media pages," Scott said. "We run the school website. We're slowly making it into more of an educational experience, similar to a simulated workplace program like they have at other schools."
That's where the Dirty Birds came into play. Scott reached out to Eden Douglas, the Dirty Birds' manager of marketing, entertainment and media relations, as the two know one another through Young Life.
"Young Life is a faith-based mentoring organization," Scott said. "Eden had done Young Life as a high school student when she was at Riverside High School. I reached out to her to see if she wanted to come and speak to our club."
Douglas was more than happy to do so.
"I've known Sam for a long time and he's actually one of our season ticket holders," Douglas said. "I went and spoke to his media club that he has at Sissonville. I gave them a description of what I did in college at WVU and the University of Georgia, which is what led me to an internship with the [West Virginia] Power at the time in 2019. Then I got a full-time position this year with the Dirty Birds. I gave them a rundown of media and media relations and social media and how we came up with our marketing strategies."
Things snowballed from there.
"[Scott] asked if there would be any opportunity for the media club to work with the Dirty Birds," Douglas said. "He wants them to be experienced, and I was more than happy to help. When I was in school, we didn't have that opportunity in high school. I was more than happy to do it because I love this industry."
On game day, Douglas put the Sissonville youths to work.
"They worked on graphics for our in-house social media and a few graphics for our video board," Douglas said. "When they were here, they got to experience every aspect. There was someone in the PA booth, learning how to run music and the video board and being the PA announcer. There were a couple people with my promo team that helped sign people up for games. They had a few people doing photography.
"I spoke with Sam and he said they had so much fun. It's awesome they got to do something hands-on."
Douglas also had a predicament on her hands. The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, which began Friday and runs through Tuesday, hurt the Dirty Birds' attendance last year, so Charleston had to get creative with its marketing strategy.
The Dirty Birds played their Saturday matchup as the Charleston Wheelers -- which was the name of the Charleston baseball team from 1987 to 1993 -- donning the throwback uniforms that were once beloved by baseball fans in Charleston.
Scott and Sissonville came calling at the perfect time, and it turned into a mutually beneficial relationship.
"[Scott] actually texted me and suggested the weekend of the Regatta to play as the Charleston Wheelers," Douglas said. "I thought it was a great idea. We talked about it before internally in the office. I worked with [Sissonville] on different creative concepts. The jerseys that the guys wore on the field were one of the original Charleston Wheelers jerseys. That idea, with the piping on the sleeves and the neck, came from them."
Scott understands Charleston's rich baseball history and he knew playing the nostalgia card would help fill seats.
"The Wheelers were a really fun era," Scott said. "The history of professional baseball in Charleston, people loved the Wheelers. That was one of the names people wanted the name changed back to."
The Dirty Birds team store also sold Wheelers merchandise.
"When we were there, I saw a ton of people wearing Wheelers stuff that the team store wasn't selling," Scott said. "I think it was something people were excited about. The Dirty Birds made it a one-night-only sort of thing, so you had to go if you wanted to buy the shirt."
There was a listed attendance of 1,370 at the Dirty Birds' Saturday matchup -- a 10-4 loss to Lancaster in 10 innings.
Douglas said Sissonville's students are welcome back any time.
"I was just talking to Sam yesterday and we talked about maybe potentially planning something again with them," Douglas said. "We have a lot of fun things coming up at the ballpark and I'd be more than happy to help them. They are welcome any time with us. We talked about even for next year."