The Charleston Dirty Birds scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a tie and earn an important 7-5 home victory over the Long Island Ducks Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.
With the win, Charleston improves to 33-18 in the second half and remains in first place in the Atlantic League South Division second-half standings. The Dirty Birds are still 31/2 games up on second place High Point, which also won on Thursday night.
With the game tied at five in the eighth inning, Francisco Arcia drew a one-out walk for Charleston. With two outs, Scott Kelly delivered an infield single for the Dirty Birds.
With runners on first and second base, Charleston pinch-hitter Elmer Reyes delivered a two-run double to plate both Arcia and Kelly to give the Dirty Birds a 7-5 lead.
In the ninth inning, Dirty Birds closer Mike Broadway allowed a leadoff single but got a double play and fly ball to end the game and earn his 14th save on the season.
Long Island jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning but Charleston responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half on a Jimmy Paredes RBI double and Edwin Espinal RBI single.
Paredes delivered on his next at-bat, too, for Charleston, hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to give the Dirty Birds a 4-2 lead.
The Ducks got a two-run homer of their own by L.J. Mazzilli in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 4.
Espinal responded, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to again give Charleston a lead at 5-4.
That's how the score remained until the top of the eighth inning, when Long Island tied the score at 5 on a Chris Shaw sacrifice fly.
Paredes finished the night going 2 for 4 with a home run, double and three RBIs for the Dirty Birds. Espinal and Kelly both also had multi-hit games for Charleston, going 2 for 4.
Mazzilli was 2 for 3 for the Ducks with two two-run home runs off of Dirty Birds starting pitcher Arik Sikula. Vladimir Frias also had two hits for Long Island.
Charleston will open a three-game series against the Lexington Legends on Friday. It will be the final home stand of the regular season for the Dirty Birds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.