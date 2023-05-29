Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It wasn’t a very memorable Memorial Day for the Dirty Birds.

Drew Mendoza laced a two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth Monday afternoon to cap an improbable final-inning rally as the York Revolution made off with a 7-5 Atlantic League victory in front of a crowd of 681 at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

