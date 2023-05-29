It wasn’t a very memorable Memorial Day for the Dirty Birds.
Drew Mendoza laced a two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth Monday afternoon to cap an improbable final-inning rally as the York Revolution made off with a 7-5 Atlantic League victory in front of a crowd of 681 at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
York (15-13) trailed nearly the entire way and was down 5-1 when it came to bat in the top of the ninth against Ricardo Gomez, the fourth of five Dirty Bird pitchers.
Stymied most of the day, the Revolution proceeded to bat around against Gomez, stroking six hits. Combined with an error by second baseman Jalen Miller and a hit batsman, York tallied six runs to take a 7-5 lead and reliever Blake Rogers worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to secure the wild win.
“You’ve got to play 27 outs,” York manager Rick Forney said. “The big thing is having players committed to playing 27 outs.
“They pitched really well against us for seven innings, and we didn’t muster any offense. We had some good at-bats early in the eighth to get us started, and their pitchers finally made some mistakes and we put some good swings on it.”
The loss for the Dirty Birds (7-19) spoiled an exceptional start by left-hander Danny Wirchansky, who worked six shutout innings and was riding a 4-0 lead when he reached his pitch count. Wirchansky allowed just two infield singles in the third, struck out seven and walked two.
Charleston made it 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh on a solo homer from Dwight Smith Jr., and even though York finally got on the board in the top of the eighth via a sacrifice fly from Jacob Rhinesmith, the Dirty Birds appeared poised to put up a rare W.
Then York uncorked its clutch last-inning comeback.
Mendoza, who accounted for the game-winning hit, actually started the ninth with a double and scored the first run. Trent Giambrone had an RBI fielder’s choice, followed by a run-scoring single from Tomo Otosaka to make it 5-3.
Nellie Rodriguez then dropped a two-run single into left field that the Dirty Birds’ Bobby Bradley just missed catching, tying the game at 5. Four batters later, Mendoza contributed his two-RBI single that proved to be the game-winner.
Forney said he didn’t go through the dugout late in the game trying to motivate his players.
“My team’s pretty quiet,” he said, “whether we’re up big, down big or tied. Everybody’s kind of even-keel. But we kind of feed off each other. Just one of those deals where we had good at-bats early in the inning and it just snowballed for us.”
The Dirty Birds, toting the worst record in the league, built their 5-0 lead with a variety of contributors.
Diego Goris (3 for 3) produced an RBI single in the second for the game’s first run, and Telvin Nash ripped a three-run double in the fifth for a 4-0 advantage. Smith then launched his solo shot in the seventh.
However, there were other opportunities that the Dirty Birds wasted, as they went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
Dirty Birds manager Billy Horn was not available for comment following the game.