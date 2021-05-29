Charleston manager Robbie Britt probably wishes his team would’ve saved a little bit of offense for the second of their two games on a gloomy, misty, chilly Saturday.
In trying to claw its way back through the loser’s bracket of the Division II Atlantic Regional at Segra Field in the Welch Athletic Complex, host University of Charleston erupted offensively in a 14-8 victory over Bloomsburg but succumbed to Millersville’s pitching in the nightcap in a 3-1 defeat that ended the Golden Eagles’ season at 32-13.
Millersville (30-14) advanced to take on Seton Hill Sunday needing two victories over the Griffins to claim the regional championship. Seton Hill needed just one win.
The way UC’s offense had been going, not only in the early win over Bloomsburg but in a 12-8, 16-hit performance against West Virginia State on Friday, Saturday night’s result seemed unfathomable. But Millersville starting pitcher Conor Cook had UC off balance from the start and when the Golden Eagles finally did mount a serious threat in the top of the seventh, the Marauders’ bullpen took care of the rest.
While Cook -- who went 6 2/3 innings yielding no runs on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts -- was fantastic, so was Charleston starter Seth Nightingale. Neither team did much of anything offensively until the bottom half of the fifth when an RBI single from Jimmy Losh dented the scoreboard for the Marauders and Luke Trainer tacked on with a two-run single.
Nightingale came back out in the sixth but was pulled after giving up a leadoff single to Eric Callahan. He struck out seven allowing three hits and four walks in the loss.
The two biggest sequences came in the tops of the seventh and eighth innings. UC loaded the bases in each, forcing Millersville deeper and deeper into its bullpen. Cook retired the first two in order in the seventh but allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases for Pete Costigan. Aidan Welch trotted in to replace Cook and promptly coaxed Costigan into a 6-3 putout.
Welch started the eighth by allowing a walk to Jesse Elliott and he was removed for Wyatt Tyson, who struck out Colby Johnson and Bryce Toussaint in succession. However, Tyler Dellerman battled back from a 1-2 count to walk and Drew Hefner followed with an RBI single to plate Elliott, finally getting UC on the board. Next, it was Millersville reliever Christian Wingard’s turn and after a walk to Braxton Boddorf to load the bases, he struck out Mitchell Vincent on three pitches to end the threat and the frame.
Coach Robby Britt and right fielder Hunter Cartt were ejected in the bottom of the ninth for arguing a called strike.