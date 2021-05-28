With over two years having passed since the University of Charleston and West Virginia State last met on the baseball diamond, the details of that last game had become hard to remember.
But no matter how many years pass, no one will ever forget the resumption of the rivalry played on Friday.
The game featured five rain delays — two of which came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning — 10 pitching changes, six errors and complete chaos in the later frames, all in a win-or-go-home NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional game held at Segra Field in the Welch Athletic Complex in Charleston on Friday.
In the end of a five-hour, 14-minute affair, it was the fourth-seeded Golden Eagles who navigated the weather breaks, water and the opposing bullpen, scoring four runs in each of the eighth and ninth innings to come away with a 12-8 victory.
The rest of Friday’s schedule was scrubbed due to weather. Seton Hill and Millersville will play at 11 a.m. on Saturday instead of Friday afternoon and Charleston will take on Bloomsburg in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Saturday. That game was originally scheduled for the nightcap on Friday. The loser of Saturday’s first game will play the winner of the second game at 7 p.m., with the Seton Hill-Millersville winner waiting for the survivor on Sunday.
The tournament and the result aside, Friday afternoon’s rain-soaked epic will go down in the lore of both programs and though Charleston’s win kept the Golden Eagles aside, years from now, the game will be remembered for much, much more.
“This is why you come to Charleston, to play in games like this and ultimately this is something they’ll tell their kids about 20, 25 years from now — the regional game against their cross-town rival and fighting through [five] rain delays to win it,” UC coach Robbie Britt said. “After this? Shoot, I mean, I think we all need a nap.”
Mother Nature was a nuisance almost from the outset as rain paused the affair for 45 minutes in the second inning, but otherwise, all was normal until the late going.
State struck first as Michael Stone started the State first with a single, advanced on two straight fielder’s choices and scored on a wild pitch. Charleston threatened with big innings in both the second and sixth, loading the bases in each with no outs before ultimately settling for a run in each. Braxton Boddorf tied things, scoring as Pete Costigan grounded into a 6-4-3 double play in the second.
Drew Hefner gave UC the lead for good, coming home on a sacrifice fly from Hayden Cartt in the sixth.
Charleston starter Austin Henrich, meanwhile, was cruising after the early trouble, retiring six hitters on 12 pitches across the fourth and fifth innings and working around a single each in the sixth and seventh.
The Golden Eagles added to their lead in the top half of the seventh on a solo home run from Jesse Elliott and then Colby Johnson tacked on another run after a double, steal and an error, making the score 4-1.
But things got even crazier in the eighth. Charleston continued to add on and seemed to have the game well in hand as the Golden Eagles sent 10 to the plate, scoring four runs — two each sandwiched around the game’s second rain delay — to make it 8-1. Costigan, Tyler Dellerman and Hefner each had an RBI in the uprising.
Henrich returned for the bottom half of the inning, but after sitting through his second rain delay and a lengthy top half, wasn’t the same.
His own throwing error allowed Stone to reach to lead off the inning and it spiraled quickly from there. Christopher Jordan singled in the next at-bat and Matt Harrison was hit by a pitch, ending Henrich’s day after seven-plus innings.
State met reliever Robby Shepherd rudely as Andrew Stone plated Michael Stone on a sac fly followed by consecutive RBI singles for Matthew Kline, Trey Junkin and Brendan Quinn. After a walk to Antonio Brown loaded the bases, Shepherd was removed only for Dane Sykes to walk in another run and suddenly the rains returned.
The game’s third stoppage sent both teams to their dugouts with the Yellow Jackets suddenly behind just 8-6 with the bases loaded and only one out. It was an opportunity baseball coaches never have, almost like a timeout and Britt said it was all positivity in the UC dugout.
“I told them, ‘We’re going to get a ground ball double play when we come back out, we’re going to get out of the inning, we’re going to win this game and we’re going to meet right back here and celebrate,” Britt said. “Sometimes you speak it into existence.”
Indeed, Robert Fultineer entered after play resumed and did just that, coaxing a ground ball from Michael Stone that led to a 6-4-3 double play in the biggest sequence of the game. Charleston would add four more in the top of the ninth, powered by a two-run shot from Elliott and despite two more rain delays and two more State runs with two outs in the ninth inning, Fultineer was able to get Brett Christian swinging to finally close the door.
All told, UC pounded out 16 hits, led by a 4 for 5 day from Elliott, who was hitting in the ninth spot. Hefner finished with three hits and three RBIs with Mitchell Vincent doubling twice amidst a three-hit day.
For State, it marked the disappointing end to a season, but one that saw the Yellow Jackets return to regional play for the first time since 2015.
“It was just a situation in the fall where we decided we were going to have to make a commitment to do better and play excellent and we did for most of the year,” State coach Sean Loyd said.
“Our kids play hard, they like each other, they battle, they’re a really close-knit group and we just decided not to let the distractions be distractions. They’re real good kids.”
Junkins had a pair of hits to go with two RBIs with Jordan finishing 2 for 5. State was held without an extra-base hit.