It’s been a while since crosstown rivals University of Charleston and West Virginia State last met on the baseball field — May 5, 2019 to be exact.
And it’s likely that neither side could have imagined that their next meeting would come under the circumstances that Friday morning will present.
The Golden Eagles and Yellow Jackets dropped NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional openers on Thursday at Segra Field in the Welch Athletic Complex in Charleston in eerily similar games, right down to the final scores. Both teams fell on walk-off hits, with UC losing to Bloomsburg in 10 innings in the early afternoon and State to Millersville the game after, with both games finishing with 3-2 scores.
Those losses put UC and State in a do-or-die tilt scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday. Bloomsburg advanced to take on top-seeded Seton Hill later Thursday night with the game being played after press time. Second-seeded Millersville, meanwhile, stayed afloat in the winner’s bracket and is scheduled to play the winner of Thursday night’s late game at 3 p.m. on Friday, with the loser of that contest slated to take on the UC-State winner at 7.
Though the rivalry game two years in the making is a nice twist, both teams have more to worry about than any kind of friendly hatred. At this point, it’s all about survival.
“When you get to this point you kind of take the familiarity and the rivalry there, you throw it out the window,” State coach Sean Loyd said. “All that other stuff is just static and noise. You have to focus on you and do the best job that you can do to stay alive.”
With both teams falling in near-miss fashion, both had to put the what-ifs and could-haves behind them quickly with Friday morning’s date with destiny looming. That was especially true for UC (31-12), which held a 2-0 lead with two outs in the eighth inning before falling in an extra frame.
“You can’t dwell on it and tomorrow, the biggest thing is, you’re going to be playing a team that is in the same situation we’re in, and there’s going to be a lot of emotion,” UC coach Robbie Britt said. “Playing with composure and being able to navigate a nine-inning baseball game when there’s ups and downs, that’s going to be really important in being able to extend our season tomorrow.”
The fifth-seeded Golden Eagles, behind starter Logan Campbell, carried that 2-0 advantage into the eighth and Campbell, who was fighting a rising pitch count after laboring through the first two frames, coaxed a flyout from the Huskies’ Kyle OFier and a popout from Gianni Sinatore to lead off the frame. Ben Newbert followed with a dribbled single up the middle, putting one on with two outs.
At that point, Campbell was well into triple figures in terms of pitches, but Britt stayed with his ace. Cole Swiger made Charleston pay in the very next at-bat, depositing a 1-2 pitch over the right-centerfield wall to suddenly tie things up. Campbell would face one more hitter, yielding an infield single and making a throwing error before exiting after 145 pitches.
“It’s your best arm, he was rolling — best arm, rolling, there was no thought. That was our guy,” Britt said.
Campbell was largely dominant after working out of bases-loaded jams in each the first and second innings. From there until Sinatore’s single, Campbell faced just two over the minimum. He struck out 10 for the game against seven hits, two walks and two hit-by-pitches. He was replaced by Robert Fultineer, who escaped the eighth without further damage.
Both teams went quietly in the ninth and after Charleston (31-12) stranded Jesse Elliot at first base in the top of the 10th, OFier quickly ended things in the bottom with a solo shot to left center field, giving Bloomsburg the 3-2 walk-off win.
As for third-seeded State (32-9), the Yellow Jackets were playing catch-up nearly from the start as the Marauders (29-13) struck for a run in the second on an infield single for Cole Friese and an RBI double from Jimmy Losh. State responded with a solo home run from Matthew Kline in the fourth, with Millersville retaking the lead in the fifth on an RBI single off the bat of Bren Taylor.
Again, State’s response was swift and thunderous as Andrew Stone homered to right-center to lead off the top of the sixth. From there, both teams danced around trouble until Millersville landed the knockout 1-2 combination as Justin Taylor led off the bottom of the ninth with a single to right and Pete Vaccaro followed immediately with a walk-off double to left center.
State certainly had its chances, leaving 10 runners on base, including two in each the eighth and ninth frames.
“In the middle innings there, we had a couple of chances, had guys on second, guys on second and third — it’s tough to get the big hit sometimes,” Loyd said. “A lot of times the game isn’t won or lost in the last inning, it’s won or lost in the middle and we had a couple of shots to maybe build a lead at that point.”
The Marauders’ Bren Taylor nearly single-handedly kept State off the board in the seventh, making a running, lunging grab in the left-center gap to rob Christopher Jordan of a hit and then thieved a home run from Matt Harrison in the very next at-bat.
Kline went 3 for 4 to lead State and Trey Junkins was 2 for 4.