Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

dunhamricecusa
Buy Now

Marshall’s Aaliyah Dunham (10) scored 20 points in the Herd’s C-USA tournament loss to Rice Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy CONFERENCE USA

Athletes dream of getting the call to play professionally. However, there are times when they may not get a second call.

Aaliyah Dunham got her second call and will head back to Europe to play basketball in Sweden in September.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags