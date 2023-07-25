Athletes dream of getting the call to play professionally. However, there are times when they may not get a second call.
Aaliyah Dunham got her second call and will head back to Europe to play basketball in Sweden in September.
Dunham, a former South Charleston standout, spent last season playing in Bosnia. The 5-foot-5 guard finished her year averaging 19 points per game on 51% shooting.
The former Black Eagle said it is refreshing getting that second contract.
"This time last year was me telling myself to get my foot in the door," Dunham said. "I was able to have an idea of where I was going by signing the contract in the middle of the summer. I did not have to think about where I was going to go and worry about that, and enjoy my summer. I am leaving in September for Sweden and work out and not worry about the external factors."
Dunham said everything fell into place and clicked with the coaches in Sweden.
"We met with the coaches via Zoom and had a great talk," Dunham said. "They believed in me, the program, the people they were bringing in, the people they have and the community. It all made sense. I am super excited to go there and be a part of their team and make a good name for myself there in Sweden and enjoy myself while I'm there."
The European style of basketball is not an easy transition for players. It may take athletes longer than others to adjust, which could cause missed opportunities.
Dunham said she adjusted quicker than others and plans on using her knowledge to her advantage.
"One of the things that was eye-opening for me was the physicality of the game," Dunham said. "When you go overseas, it is more physical. On top of that, you have slightly different rules. ... You get a third gathering step that would throw me off through a loop. There are players that are extremely young and old.
"I would say that I am now up to speed with it. It did throw me through a little loop in the first few games. After that, I adjusted, then took it to my advantage."
Dunham said becoming more of a leader for her team can help moving forward, despite a language barrier.
"I was a little vocal in Bosnia, but there was a huge language barrier," Dunham said. "In Sweden, it will be different since they do speak English. Being able to use my voice more and being comfortable with having a year under my belt, [I am] understanding that I am comfortable with the new rules and a little changing, then using that experience to my advantage [to] voice myself more than I did last year."
Young athletes struggle with missing the mark on what it takes to achieve their dreams. Some may lose faith in their craft and abandon their love for the game.
Dunham said staying persistent helps her trust herself.
"You have to stay in the gym," Dunham said. "The more confidence you gain is from, you put in the work. Stay motivated and believe in yourself. You can look in the mirror and see all the work you put in. No one else sees the struggles you go through. Use those struggles as motivation. Push yourself and have that confidence that you can do it. Anything is possible."
Dunham played five years of college basketball at Xavier and Marshall.
The former Thundering Herd guard finished her collegiate career with 1,003 points in 111 career starts. She also capped off her five years with a 2.29-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.