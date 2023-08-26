HUNTINGTON -- Both winners in the Dutch Miller Classic high school division on Saturday finished second in the same event in 2022 and were ready to compete for the win this year.
Brayden Marshall, a senior from Winfield who is ranked first in Class AA, kept a great pace and out-sprinted Ty Steorts, a junior from Hurricane who is ranked first in Class AAA, on Saturday morning.
Last year, it was Steorts edging Marshall by less than a second. This year, Marshall had a better strategy, and he gave a lot of credit to Steorts for making him the winner in today’s event.
“Ty Steorts, the gentleman who finished second, is an incredibly talented runner. I cannot speak highly enough for him," Marshall said. "The rivalry that we have is incredible for both of us, but it is also very friendly. We train together all the time in the offseason. We just want to make each other better.
"The strategy today was to stay within striking distance of him. He opened up a small gap on me around the mile mark and held it until the two-mile mark. Then, I started progressively closing, and I just timed my kick right. I had more left in me at the end than he did.”
Marshall is excited for this season moving forward and has another state championship on his agenda.
”We already attained a state champion title," he said. "So, this year we are going to look a little bit larger. Going to shoot for the state meet record, which is 14:56 on a very challenging course. We are going to give it all we got and see what happens.”
In the girls race, Ava Ethridge, a sophomore from Winfield who is ranked number one in Class AA, finished her race strong and ran away from the competition, dominating the field. She had finished second to her former teammate, Rachel Withrow, who was a senior for the Generals in the 2022 Dutch Miller Invitational.
Ethridge had a great strategy this year and knew how to take advantage of the flat course.
“I did not really have to save anything for hills and the course had a pretty good downhill in it, so I could glide through it and fly through the straight stretches," she said. "I just kind of chilled the first mile. I really kicked it in the second and just let it all loose on the third."
Asked what she had next on her schedule moving forward, Ethridge was very goal-oriented in her response: “I hope to be state champion. Get a better time than last year, and breaking 18 minutes this year.”
The Dutch Miller XC Invitational was an outstanding success Saturday morning hosting over 800 student athletes from 22 high schools and 23 middle schools. This event was held at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center, which is likely to be one of the flattest courses these runners will run this season. Despite being a little wet, the course still provided a fast track for this year’s winners, who competed against some of the best runners in the area.
“We had a great morning for a meet. This is the largest field we’ve had in the five-year history of the meet," Huntington High coach Justin Cox said. "The Rutherfords (co-host Wayne's coaches) put in a ton of energy helping to get the course together and making things run smoothly on race day. We had great volunteers to help things run smoothly. We had quality competition, and while the humidity and the rain last night slowed the course down, some individuals put down some fast times."
Cox thanked the YMCA, the Robert Newton Airport and Chris Miller of Dutch Miller.