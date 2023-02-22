Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — For the first time since graduating from Marshall University, Jon Elmore stepped inside the Cam Henderson Center last Saturday.

Sitting next to his wife and child, Elmore watched the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team not through a screen, but in person as it won for the 23rd time in the 2022-23 season.

