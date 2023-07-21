Jon Elmore is swiftly rising in the professional basketball ranks thanks to his relentless drive and motor.
Elmore, a Charleston native, spent this past season playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in South Dakota in the NBA G League.
The 6-foot-3 guard appeared in 31 games, averaging 10.5 points per game.
Elmore, 27, said he is pleased with how the season went, but that he saw plenty to improve upon moving forward.
"Finding that consistency and staying aggressive," Elmore said. "There are high-level players in the G League and NBA. I thought I stacked up well and showed glimpses of what I am capable of. My goal is to play in the NBA. Hopefully, I can keep chipping away and one day make it."
Next season will be the fifth year of professional basketball for the former George Washington standout.
Before the G League, Elmore made stops internationally in Italy, Greece, Hungary and Lithuania.
He spent a month last summer working out with the Miami Heat organization before getting the call to play in Sioux Falls.
Elmore said that, despite the future being cloudy, he remains optimistic about his future.
"I look at it as a blessing," Elmore said. "I get paid to play basketball for a living. My daily job is going to the gym, weight room or conditioning. A lot of people sit behind a desk for a living and do it every day. I get to play the game I love. I want to chase this dream as long as possible. Hopefully, I can keep the ball bouncing."
Elmore returns to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for his fifth year. It will be his fourth year playing for Herd That, a Marshall alumni team. He spent one year with the West Virginia Wildcats in 2019.
Herd That will field a team of 12 players, including seven from Marshall University. The Marshall alumni team earned the fourth seed in next week's West Virginia Regional in Wheeling.
Herd That will face fifth-seed Zoo Crew, a Pitt alumni team, on Tuesday at 9 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.
Elmore said being able to compete for $1 million alongside his former Marshall teammates brings him back each year.
"It is the middle of the summer playing for a million dollars on national television. That is attractive to me," Elmore said. "Also, it is great getting back together with these Marshall guys. I was roommates with some of them in college, and they are still some of my best friends. With our seasons, it is hard to see each other often. The journey and process of the whole thing is what brings us back each year."
One of the newest additions to the Herd That roster is Jarrod West. West, a Clarksburg native, left Marshall as the school's all-time steals leader with 254. He also amassed 1,200 points in his 126 games in Huntington.
Elmore said West brings skills to Herd That which will help them get over the hump.
"[He brings] a level of toughness and intensity that we have been lacking in the past," Elmore said. "Jarrod is one of those guys that can fill whatever role you need him to play, whether that is knocking down shots, running the offense or getting stops defensively. He is a guy you can rely on. You know what you are getting out of him."
Four West Virginia natives are on this year's Herd That roster: Elmore, West, Stevie Browning and Rondale Watson.
Elmore said that foursome want to put West Virginia on the map.
"We are all similar in the fact that we play with chips on our shoulders," Elmore said. "West Virginia basketball does not get nearly enough attention it deserves. It gives us a chance to highlight the talent level on a national level. You are playing against major and Power Five alumni teams and high-level professional players. We have men from West Virginia out there competing, so it is cool."
When Elmore is not preparing for a game, he is spending time with his wife Tori and daughter Ari.
"I am super lucky," Elmore said. "I have an amazing wife. Thursday was our three-year marriage anniversary. I have an amazing wife that does everything for the family. Seeing my daughter grow, progress and learn has been something I could have never imaged. I am blessed with the circle I have."