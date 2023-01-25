Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

TULSA, Okla. — Former George Washington stud football player Ryan Switzer has transitioned to the coaching side of the gridiron.

Switzer, twice tabbed West Virginia’s best high school football player with the Kennedy Award in 2011 and ’12, is the new receivers coach at the University of Tulsa, a Golden Hurricane spokesman confirmed Thursday night.

