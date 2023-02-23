Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gerad Parker mentioned early in a press conference to introduce him as Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator on Monday the nine stops in his college football coaching career.

Two of them – at the Mountain State’s two Division I universities – in different ways helped shape his offensive discipline as he undertakes a promotion at one of college football’s premier programs.

Zach Klemme is sports editor for HD Media. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com