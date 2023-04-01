Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds like Stuart Fairchild so much they acquired him twice.

The Reds selected the outfielder out of Wake Forest University in the second round of the 2017 draft. In 2020, Cincinnati traded Fairchild and infielder Josh VanMeter to Arizona for relief pitcher Archie Bradley. Nineteen months later, the Diamondbacks sent Fairchild to Seattle for cash. In May of last season, the Mariners dealt Fairchild to San Francisco for another former Red, infielder Alex Blandino.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.