Cincinnati Reds left fielder Stuart Fairchild reaches out to catch a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild (57) scores the game-winning run off a Spencer Steer double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds like Stuart Fairchild so much they acquired him twice.
The Reds selected the outfielder out of Wake Forest University in the second round of the 2017 draft. In 2020, Cincinnati traded Fairchild and infielder Josh VanMeter to Arizona for relief pitcher Archie Bradley. Nineteen months later, the Diamondbacks sent Fairchild to Seattle for cash. In May of last season, the Mariners dealt Fairchild to San Francisco for another former Red, infielder Alex Blandino.
On June 11, the Reds claimed Fairchild off waivers from the Giants, returning him to where his major league career began. Fairchild said he's happy to be back in Cincinnati.
"It's the closest-knit clubhouse I've been a part of," Fairchild said. "Everyone seems to get along. There's good chemistry. That's fun to be a part of. I've been on teams where it's not like that and it makes for a longer year for sure."
The right-handed-hitting Fairchild figured to begin the season at Triple-A Louisville. On Thursday, hours before the first pitch of Opening Day, Cincinnati designated Nick Solak for assignment and recalled Fairchild. The Reds traded Solak to Seattle, further cementing Fairchild's roster status.
"It was exciting and unexpected," Fairchild said. "It was definitely a surprise, but a good surprise for sure."
Last season in 86 at-bats, Fairchild hit five home runs, batted .279, slugged .523 and reached base at a .374 clip. While that's a small sample size, those are impressive numbers. He continued to play well in spring training, batting .258 with a .410 OBP and .419 slugging percentage.
Fairchild pinch ran in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh. He was thrown out attempting to steal second base on a close play in which he thought he was safe. Umpires reviewed the play, but not enough evidence was shown to overturn the call.
Had Fairchild been safe, perhaps he'd have scored the tying run.
"It's a long season, one game in the grand scheme of things," Fairchild said. "Obviously, you want to win, but if it doesn't happen, it doesn't mean it's not going to be a great year."
The Reds finished 62-100 last season, tying the Pirates for fourth in the National League Central Division. Fairchild said he's optimistic 2023 will be much better. He said he's ready to do whatever manager David Bell needs.
"I'm going to be there against lefties," Fairchild said. "When a righty starts for the other team, I'll be ready off the bench if the team needs me to run or pinch-hit or play the outfield. I'll be ready to do whatever they ask me."
Rule changes this season potentially make players like Fairchild more valuable. Defensive shifts have been banned. Larger bases and fewer pickoff throws allowed figure to make base-stealing more prevalent.
"I'm a big fan of the bigger bases," Fairchild said. "I tasted it last year in Triple-A. I definitely liked how it felt. The shift, as well. I get shifted a lot, so (banning the shift) is another thing that could play in my favor."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.