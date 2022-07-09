At the heart of The Charleston Distance Run, family matters regardless the finishing place or time.
The Kanawha Valley’s most celebrated running event annually boasts an opportunity for mothers and daughters, sons and fathers, spouses – all familial relationships – to join in celebration achieving a goal, deepening a bond or honoring the memory of a loved one.
Laura Ashley, 36, of Charleston, will run the 15-mile event with her husband Brett Ashley, 38, in addition to six other family members, including four siblings, combining to either run the full distance or portions of a three-member relay team.
“It will be a big family event,” Laura Ashley said.
Together, Laura Ashley and her family members will run in memory of Laura’s father Carl Mullins, who died Sept. 8, 2021.
“[Carl] ran the Distance Run numerous times in the past, and so, she thought it would be kind of a cool idea to run it in his honor,” Brett said.
In coming together for the race, Laura Ashley said she plans to keep his memory alive with a collective family effort.
“He loved the Distance Run,” Laura Ashley said of her father. “He ran it many times. After his death, we were going through pictures and I found so many. I found some of his racing bibs from the Distance Run, pictures of him, and I thought it would be a really cool idea for all of us to run it together in his memory.
“I have a few memories of being at Laidley Field and watching him finish. I have some pictures, even things I don’t remember when I’m a baby in a stroller with my mom and brothers at Laidley Field watching him finish.”
Likewise, Zack Smith, too, carries memories from his childhood of his father and CDR race director Gary Smith running the event.
“Growing up, the Charleston Distance run was always a part of my life,” Zack Smith said. “Even before I ran it, we would always go down there and watch him finish, usually grab some kind of breakfast or lunch afterward. I would usually go to the spaghetti dinner the night before the race with him and hang out with him there. It’s definitely something that’s been part of the family even before I started running, even back to some of my youngest memories.”
This year’s race marks the ninth for Zack Smith, 31, while Gary Smith, 68, will tackle his 49th CDR.
“Usually, what we do is, we start out together,” Gary Smith said. “We’ll run the first couple of miles together and then typically we’ll separate. I’m not a very good coach. I don’t want to ruin his race by setting his pace for him.”
Running together – during a race or casually – provides the Smiths a chance to bond, and annually competing in the Distance Run allows the father-son duo a chance to continue to create memories together.
“I’m looking forward to it this year and keeping that tradition alive.” Zack Smith said.