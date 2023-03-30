Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

CINCINNATI -- The loudest ovation of the Cincinnati Reds pregame introductions on Thursday's Opening Day came for a player not even on the active roster.

First baseman Joey Votto, 39, on perhaps his final Reds Opening Day, drew a warm welcome from the capacity crowd when he was introduced with the rest of the team at Great American Ball Park.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.