The line stretched out the door of the Soda Shop and onto the sidewalk on Buckhannon’s East Main Street next to the courthouse. Most of the patrons awaiting their sweet treats were fans, players, coaches, officials and sportswriters in town for the annual West Virginia state high school basketball tournament being played down the street at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
It was the 1920s -- the Roaring Twenties -- and the shop was accustomed to long lines. The shop’s manager, in fact, had spread the word about the long lines, advising customers of lengthy waits and asking for patience.
After its 1914 debut as a two-team championship “tournament” at Wesleyan, the tourney had grown to colossal proportions, putting a strain on Buckhannon’s housing and dining facilities, the downtown train depot and the Soda Shop.
In those early years, the tournament was open to all West Virginia teams willing to make the trek to Upshur County. By 1916, the field increased to 24 teams, and by 1920, the number reached 48.
And in 1924, the tourney field set an all-time state record with 72 teams -- 30 in Class A (big schools) and 42 in Class B. Indeed, 80 schools signed up that year, but eight, including Huntington High, dropped out.
At tourney time, the town of 3,500 doubled in population.
“The town is running over with high school boys and girls,’’ noted the Fairmont West Virginian during the 1920 tournament, “and a rich school spirit prevails every place. …Never has the state of West Virginia been so keyed up over any athletic event. Basketball fans by the hundreds are pouring into Buckhannon, and every train running in this direction is adding coaches.”
The West Virginian reporter couldn’t contain his excitement. “There are still big delegations to come,” he added. “The town will be as crowded as the boardwalk in Atlantic City on Easter Sunday if many more people get into the burg.”
Said the Parkersburg News: “No athletic event ever staged in the state has attracted such widespread interest. The results not only will be watched by the thousand or more spectators but by the state at large with acute interest.”
In previewing the ’24 tournament, the Parkersburg newspaper assured its readers the Big Reds would be staying comfortably at a home at 100 Florida St. in Buckhannon.
Added the Charleston Daily Mail: “Red-blooded fans aplenty are pouring into Buckhannon.”
The Fairmont Times called the 1924 tournament “probably the biggest in the country.’’
The 72-team tourney of ’24, incidentally, played out in just three days. Of course, teams that advanced sometimes had to play two games in a day or five in three days.
After the 72-team affair in ’24, officials decided to downsize and, beginning in 1925, instituted sectional and regional tournaments, reducing the state tourney to a still-robust 32 teams -- 16 in Class A and 16 in Class B.
The tourney continued in Buckhannon until 1939, when it moved to West Virginia University’s 6,000-seat arena in Morgantown.
The idea of a state high school basketball tournament in Buckhannon was Wesleyan’s. It was the college’s way of showcasing its new 1,200-seat gym, which opened in 1913 and housed a swimming pool, baseball batting cage and running track. The 1914 school yearbook called it the “finest gymnasium in the state.”
Reflecting the state's charm
The 1924 tournament field reflected the state’s rural, small-town charm at a time when every community, it seemed, had its own high school, which stood as both an educational and social center.
Quaintly named teams like the Cowen Bulldogs of Webster County, the Greenbank Golden Eagles of Pocahontas County, the Smithfield Lions of Wetzel County and the Burnsville Bruins of Braxton County competed that year.
Other schools hailed from such locales as Bristol, Cairo, Jacksonburg, Jane Lew, Newburgh, Renwood, Wadestown, Wallace, West Milford and West Monongah.
Basketball was still in its infancy, having been invented in 1891, and the games were not exactly run-and-gun, up-and-down-the-floor offensive outpourings. In the ’24 competition, Jane Lew beat Grafton 10-5, Elkins shut down Weston 12-3, Salem edged Pennsboro 11-10 and Clendenin slipped past Mannington 15-13.
By the way, as the 72 teams were fighting it out in March of ’24, West Virginia University athletic director Harry Stansbury was traveling the state raising money for the school’s new football stadium, which would open later that year. Stansbury soon would begin making plans to build a fieldhouse for basketball.
Meanwhile, the city of Charleston announced that a new high school would soon be built at the corner of East Washington and Brooks streets. And the Associated Press reported that women’s skirts were getting shorter, having risen to five inches above the ankles.
March Madness
In a hint of the March Madness of later generations, the state’s newspapers dispatched reporters to Buckhannon and devoted extensive coverage to the tournament. Fans flocked to the games and overflowed the 1,200-seat venue, cheering in unison and singing songs, accompanied by school bands.
Already in vogue was the colorful Roaring Twenties vernacular that appeared on newspapers’ sports pages. Players were basketeers, sphere chasers, tossers, floormen, lads and warriors. Teams were quints and cage machines. Sports experts were dopesters.
One imaginative sportswriter referred the Buckhannon tournament as a “floor party.”
Football teams were bone-crushing grid machines, fullbacks were runaway locomotives and baseball pitchers were twirlers.
When Rocco Gorman coached the Charleston High tossers in the early 1920s, the team was known as the Gormanites. In Clarksburg, coach Clay Hite’s Washington Irving floormen were sometimes called the Hite men.
Elsewhere, the Twenties crowds were talking about speakeasies, cat’s meows and flappers.
After a tournament championship victory, it was not unusual for fans to storm the court and carry the victorious basketeers off on their shoulders. Buckhannon High School, located three blocks down College Avenue, brought the most fans, and they’d sometimes pour onto the court after a big victory to celebrate with their sphere chasers, delaying the start of the next scheduled game.
Almost without exception, those attending the tournament reached Buckhannon by train and arrived at the Spring Street station downtown. Even visitors from nearby Weston, 15 miles away, made the trip by rail.
Upon arrival at the depot, teams were met by tournament representatives and taken by cars to private homes, mostly in the residential neighborhood adjoining the Wesleyan campus.
Wesleyan arranged for local residents to house the teams in their attics, basements and spare rooms. Each year, when the Buckhannon Record published a story asking residents to provide housing for the cage machines, the response was enthusiastic.
Although Buckhannon did not have the hotels to accommodate the huge throngs, it was not a problem. For the tournament, B&O Railroad increased the number of trains running to and from nearby Weston. And Clarksburg’s hotels, just 27 miles away, advertised their availability and were easily accessible by train.
Wesleyan canceled classes for the tournament’s three days and assigned students to serve as team attendants.
Teams ate their meals at a college dining hall. Fans, sportswriters and officials dined at downtown restaurants -- the Busy Bee on South Kanawha Street, the Coney Island on East Main and the Palace on North Kanawha.
And those eateries resisted the urge to price gouge. “This is an honest town,” noted the West Virginian sportswriter. “No restaurant has raised the price of food for the tournament.”
Old-school basketball
Sixteen games were sometimes played in one day on the same floor and, to do so, tournament officials improvised. Until the semifinals, two games took place simultaneously using the side baskets, and games were shortened from 32 minutes to 25.
Most teams comprised only 10 players or fewer. One year, East Fairmont brought only seven to Buckhannon. Substitutions were infrequent.
On offense, teams worked the ball around the perimeter, looking for an open two-hand set shot or something under the basket. The jump shot did not debut until the 1930s.
Just one official worked each game. The basketball had laces, much like those on a football.
In 1924, no radio stations yet existed in West Virginia, but tournament scores were broadcast on Pittsburgh’s powerful KDKA and could be heard throughout the state.
Charleston High a winner
The Charleston High lads, considered a dark horse by the dopesters in 1924, won the Class A championship, defeating Masontown, Elkins, Salem, Buckhannon and Grafton in a three-day run to the title.
In the championship game, the Daily Mail said “the CHS machine opened with a flash of cage stuff.”
The CHS roster consisted of Fred Heydrick, Clarence “Woosey” Lewis, Charles Barr, Johnny Middleton, Sam Gilliland, Rat Thom, Bus Littlepage and Denzil O’Dell. The coaches were Todd Ohley and Mahr Stark.
In those five games, the CHS machine outscored the opposition by an average score of 21-13. Heydrick led the scoring with 41 points in the five games. The warriors were honored at a banquet at the Shawnee Club.
In the Class B title game, Burnsville beat East Bank 20-16.
One of the East Bank players, by the way, was Roy Williams, who later coached football and basketball and taught biology at the school. In 1956, his cage machine won the state championship and produced the state’s greatest-ever sphere chaser, Jerry West.
And Williams gained a bit of immortality in West’s 1969 autobiography, “Mr. Clutch.” West called him “an exceptional coach, in some ways the best I ever had.”
That’s high praise, especially coming from the state’s greatest-ever basketeer.