West Virginia Wesleyan's gym as it would have appeared in 1924, when a 72-team state basketball tournament was held in Buckhannon.

 submitted photo | West Virginia Wesleyan

The line stretched out the door of the Soda Shop and onto the sidewalk on Buckhannon’s East Main Street next to the courthouse. Most of the patrons awaiting their sweet treats were fans, players, coaches, officials and sportswriters in town for the annual West Virginia state high school basketball tournament being played down the street at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

It was the 1920s -- the Roaring Twenties -- and the shop was accustomed to long lines. The shop’s manager, in fact, had spread the word about the long lines, advising customers of lengthy waits and asking for patience.

