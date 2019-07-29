On one hand, Sam O’Dell’s late withdrawal from the 100th West Virginia Amateur takes a great player out of the field and one with a shot to pick up a third championship in a row.
On the other, it may lead to one of the more wide-open title chases we’ve seen in quite some time.
Past champions, young guns and players looking for a long-awaited breakthrough will converge on The Greenbrier resort Tuesday morning to begin the four-round pursuit of the Greenbrier Trophy — and, maybe, without a clear favorite heading in. The first and third rounds of the tournament will be held on The Old White TPC, while the second and final rounds will be held on The Meadows Course.
Any talk of wins at the Amateur have to begin with Pat Carter, a 13-time champion who by all accounts is playing some of his best golf in years. His last championship came in 2012, but that represents the most recent championship held by any player in the field as 2014 winner Brian Anania and 2016 winner Alan Cooke both withdrew as well. O’Dell won the Amateur in 2013, 2015, 2017 and last year.
“With Sam withdrawing, I think it opens up some opportunities for some folks that maybe haven’t won before,” WVGA executive director Brad Ullman said. “It’s hard to tell the last time we had a player in his 50s as the favorite, but obviously he’s proven himself on these courses over the last couple of decades.”
Ullman was referring to Carter, who was the runner up to O’Dell a year ago and enters with plenty of confidence has he continues to hunt down the late William C. Campbell, who has the most Amateur wins with 15.
“I’ve said all along that in the last 18 months I’ve played about as good as I’ve played in my career,” Carter said. “I played very well last year in the state Am and, realistically, I look back on it and I did some things last year that I never would’ve done in my prime and it cost me the tournament. But hopefully I keep learning and keep getting better.”
Outside of the one of the event’s most decorated players however, is a field full of hungry and capable contenders.
Philip Reale, a 35-year-old now playing out of Hurricane, rides a streak of four-straight top 10s in the Amateur into this year’s event including a runner-up finish behind Cooke in 2016.
He’s also played particularly well over the past year, winning the 2018 West Virginia Mid-Amateur and finishing fourth at the West Virginia Open in June.
Charleston’s Nick Biesecker finished third at last year’s Amateur. After a successful amateur career in Virginia that included a Mid-Amateur title, he figures to be a contender again.
“He’s got serious game,” Ullman said. “And he’s not intimidated by The Greenbrier. One big difference between the Open and the Amateur is the difference between three and four rounds and that’s big. He’s one of those guys that can kind of just hang in there over the long haul.”
Brothers Jay and Woody Woodward of Bridgeport are also back in the fold after both turned pro and then waited for around a year to regain amateur status. Woody, in particular, has had some close calls in the Amateur before, finishing tied for second in 2013 and third in 2014.
Behind the group looking for a breakthrough is a group of youngsters wanting to keep that door closed. In particular, Huntington’s Josef Dransfeld, Bridgeport’s Mason Williams and Charles Town’s Christian Boyd have all shown well in big events and all have plenty of game to get the job done.
Dransfeld was the runner up to Bradshaw and the low amateur at the Open just a little over the month ago. Boyd played in the final group and finished third in the Amateur in 2017 while he and Williams tied for fifth a year ago. Williams meanwhile finished third in the 2018 West Virginia Open.
Williams (Georgia Southern) and Dransfeld (Elon) are both about to enter their sophomore seasons in college while Boyd is gearing up for his freshman year at West Virginia University. The Amateur historically has been a tournament where young players have broken through and those three and a few others would seem to be good bets to do it again this week.
“Mason Williams was out here during a practice round on the Meadows [Course] and had a big chunk of birdies,” Ullman said. “Christian Boyd hasn’t left the putting green here in two days and has been getting some work in.”
Speaking of the Meadows Course where the tournament’s second and final rounds will be held, a year ago the trek was unveiled to the Amateur field after adopting a few holes from the old Greenbrier Course and getting a bit of a face-lift in general.
Those updates came after the massive floods of 2017 and provided last year’s tournament with a bit of a wild card. Ullman said despite the changes being over a year old, the course and its relative unfamiliar intricacies, could still play a big factor this week.
“The Meadows is still going to have challenges to players where the guys won’t feel as comfortable,” Ullman said. “The bunkers are mean in a lot of ways and the course is firm. If it remains as firm and fast as it is right now, scores could be pretty high.”
For first and second round pairings, see Page 2B.