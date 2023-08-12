HUNTINGTON — Perhaps the greatest roster evaluation for Charles Huff and the Marshall football staff came during a closed scrimmage Saturday afternoon.
A game clock, play clock, officiating crew and even some yellow penalty flags helped the Thundering Herd figure out where it stood at the approximate halfway point of fall camp.
With three weeks to go until the regular season opener, Saturday's situational scrimmage, which put players in game-like scenarios, served as a measuring stick for where players are and where they need to be by Sept. 2.
"Some guys come out to practice every day, and they're vocal and they're energy and they're ready to practice, and then as soon as we say the word 'scrimmage,' it's like someone said 'final exam,' and the anxiety jumps up on them," Huff said. "It's good to see that, because then you get a chance to coach those young men through how to prepare for a game just like you prepare for practice."
Though no official depth chart will be released until the week of the season opener against Albany, Huff and his staff are beginning to see the names fall into place; they're just keeping the cards close to the vest.
As that happens, who plays and how much they participate in the scrimmage periods change. Huff used Owen Porter as an example of someone who takes a high number of reps throughout the week, but isn't lined up as much during the live periods.
"What we've got to figure out is who is the next group of guys and what can they do before they actually go in the game, so we know that, if, when they go into the game, 'this' is their limitation right now," Huff said. "Some of the things we do in scrimmage scenarios in practice, we've seen the older guys do."
With 10 fall practices in the books, the energy level is just as high as it was on the first day of camp, which has drawn the eye of both the coaching staff and players.
"It was Day 7, 8, 9, and it felt like Day 1 because everybody was coming with the juice still. Everyone was still flying around; competition was high," defensive end Kylen McCracken said. "The energy is definitely through the roof, even today with the scrimmage. Everything was loose."
Saturday was the first scrimmage of fall and might have been the most important. The next two will be "a little more watered down," according to Huff, as the season opener against Albany draws closer.
