Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CINCINNATI -- The ultimate slap in the face is for an employee to train his replacement.

Joey Votto didn't see it that way, even though the likely future Hall-of-Famer did just that this spring with Jason Vosler.

Stories you might like

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.