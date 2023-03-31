CINCINNATI -- The ultimate slap in the face is for an employee to train his replacement.
Joey Votto didn't see it that way, even though the likely future Hall-of-Famer did just that this spring with Jason Vosler.
Votto, 39, began the season on the 10-day injured list, making Vosler the first Cincinnati Red to start at first base other than Votto on Opening Day since Scott Hatteberg in 2008.
"We have the same initial, a couple of JVs in there," Vosler joked Thursday after going 1 for 4 with a triple and two runs batted in during a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. "I asked him a question, and in typical Joey fashion, he gave me a 20-minute answer. Then, not only that, he went and played second base and threw to me [at first base].
"We talked about strategies to get better at first. I asked him a couple of hitting questions. He likes to get the ball super deep and almost hit it sideways. He was explaining that to me. It's awesome, awesome talking to him about all facets of the game. It's different from anybody I've ever seen."
The Reds signed Vosler to a minor league contract Feb. 1 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. The versatile left-handed hitter earned a spot on the 26-man roster after a strong spring. Vosler also can play third base and left field. He is "ridiculously flexible," he said, on and off the field.
"I can do a split, put my legs above my head," Vosler said. "It's a little quirky. From when I was a kid, I never lost it. My mom grew up doing gymnastics, so she would do stuff and I'd try to copy her. I can bust out a split whenever I want."
Reds manager David Bell said the team sees Vosler as a valuable late-bloomer who can help in the field and at the plate. Bell said Cincinnati might have uncovered a gem by being in the right place at the right time.
“He’s matured as a hitter, maybe a little bit later, and I think the timing is right where he can be in the prime of his career,” Bell said. “I think we’re getting him at the beginning of that. He’s shown a lot as far as the quality of at-bat. He’s very locked in at the plate right now, which is good taking that into the season. Those things and the position fit made it right.”
Vosler said Votto also taught him to better appreciate the game, something he remembered after his two-run triple.
"I'm happy I had the presence to look around," Vosler said. "I was fired up and looked at my teammates. I looked around and took a mental picture of that scene. At the end of the day, it is special to start on Opening Day. You don't know how many of these you're going to get. I have a memory for life. It was cool."
At 29, Vosler is older than the average Red by one year. He's coming off a solid year in San Francisco, where he homered four times and drove in 12 runs in 98 at-bats, hitting .265 with a .342 on-base percentage and .469 slugging percentage. A 16th-round pick of the Chicago Cubs in the 2014 draft, Vosler is in his third season in the big leagues.
The former Northeastern University star said he likes this Reds club.
"You have the veteran in Joey, who's unbelievable, then you have a bunch of young guys trying to prove themselves and show they belong," Vosler said. "I think the group gels well together. You have a good mix of young and stars. I think this team is really going to surprise a lot of people."
Thursday marked Vosler's first opening day in the majors. The season opener in Cincinnati is particularly special for the city where the first professional team played. The Findlay Market Parade drew tens of thousands of attendees, and a regular season-record crowd of 44,063 filled the ballpark.
"My family was out here and they were sending me texts and pictures from the street and telling me what a blast they had," Vosler said. "That was really special. It as a good experience for sure."
Vosler described himself as a "pretty basic guy." A former hockey player, who dabbled in soccer and basketball, he said sports are his thing, whether watching or playing.
"Ice hockey honestly was my favorite sport growing up," Vosler said. "I knew I had a future in baseball. I think I made the right choice. I definitely miss it. I actually had an old hockey coach text me today and tell me I made the right choice. I loved the game. I love skating and I like to hit people. It's a fun game."