HUNTINGTON — If Patrick Patterson has learned anything in the NBA, it’s that his favorite team is subject to change at any moment.
The former Huntington High School and University of Kentucky star likely will don a new jersey this NBA season after being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Aug. 1. Patterson and the team reached an agreement on a buyout of his contract to allow him to become a free agent.
Media have reported Patterson signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the 6-foot-9 forward said nothing is official. That could change soon, however, as teams look to set their rosters.
“Right now, all the Clippers stuff is nothing but rumors,” Patterson said on Monday during his basketball camp at Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gym. “I’m trusting my camp, my agency, to put me in a position where I can realize my abilities.”
Patterson, 30, averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds last year. Drafted by the Houston Rockets 14th overall in 2010, Patterson has become accustomed to changing teams. When the Rockets traded Patterson with Cole Aldrich and Tony Douglas to Sacramento for Francisco Garcia, Tyler Honeycutt and Thomas Robinson on Feb. 20, 2013, he said he was stunned.
“Not anymore,” Patterson said. “The first time definitely surprised me. It was almost devastating, really. It was the first time for me going through that process. Now, it’s just part of the NBA. The more years you play, the more you realize it’s a business.”
Patterson, 30, is a 6-foot-9 forward and currently a free agent after being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder last month. He said he is working to secure a contract with another team, but added that reports of him signing with the Los Angeles Clippers are premature.
For his career, Patterson has averaged 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists playing with Houston, Sacramento, Toronto and Oklahoma City in his 11-year NBA career.
In June, Oklahoma City acquired Chris Paul and draft picks from Houston for Russell Westbrook. The blockbuster deal left the Thunder reworking its roster for salary reasons, leading to Patterson’s buyout. The trade was one of the bigger deals in an active offseason.
“It’s been very crazy,” Patterson said. “I think it’s one of the more crazy off seasons since I’ve been in the NBA. All the moves, free agent signings, all the trades. It’s crazy, but it’s interesting to see how guys are allowed to move around to take their career into their own hands and go where they want to go.”