Dorian Etheridge has made it to the NFL.
Etheridge, a linebacker who played on Capital’s 2014 Class AAA state championship team before heading to Louisville, has made the Atlanta Falcons’ initial 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.
A four-year starter and team captain at Louisville, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Etheridge went undrafted after being projected as a late-round selection. His 40-yard-dash time of 4.87 seconds probably played into his draft snub.
“Everybody’s journey is different,’’ Etheridge said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As long as you get the opportunity, then you just have to take advantage of it.’’
Several subtractions and additions to the roster are likely before the Falcons open their season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 12.
The 22-year-old Etheridge, who got a $5,000 signing bonus from the Falcons, opened a lot of eyes in his preseason debut, a 23-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, when he came up with 13 tackles, three for lost yardage.
His production was evident at Louisville, as he had 258 career tackles, 24 for lost yardage, and broke up 14 passes. He started in 43 of the 47 games he played in college. In his senior season, he was third on the team with 50 tackles (31 solo), including a team-high nine stops for loss, and 2.5 quarterback sacks.
At Capital, he started on the unbeaten 2014 team that captured the program’s fourth state title. Etheridge was selected to the Class AAA All-State second team as a junior when the Cougars made it back to the championship game, and joined the All-State first team as a senior.
As a senior with the Cougars, Etheridge had 83 tackles (9.5 for loss) and two interceptions.
Jon Carpenter, Etheridge’s coach at Capital, recalled the first time he saw Etheridge play linebacker for Stonewall Jackson Middle School (now West Side Middle School).
“I said right then that if I had a kid in junior high, no way I’d let him play against that kid,’’ Carpenter said. “He was already 6-2 and I knew God had touched that kid with his strength. I wish it was something I could take credit for, but it’s not.’’
Carpenter always marveled at how fierce Etheridge was on the field, but how mannerly he was off the field.
“The only thing I thought could keep him out of the NFL was the good person that he was,’’ Carpenter said, “especially playing linebacker. Such a good kid. I don’t know if I ever heard him cuss. Such a good student and such a good kid. To be honest, I always said, ‘How’s he going to play linebacker, as nice as he is?’’’