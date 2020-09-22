Back in the day, if you didn’t see Bob Fretwell on the job as a Charleston Gazette sports writer, you’d likely see him in a pair of running shoes, heading down his latest competition course.
Fretwell, known for his love for the sport of running, died Sunday at age 87 at Valentine Personal Care Home in Elkins.
A former president of the West Virginia Sportswriters Association known as “Lefty” to friends and coworkers, Fretwell took up running at middle age and it soon grew into a passion. He’d compete in a distance run nearly every weekend. He also ran the Charleston Distance Run, the city’s 15-mile marquee running event, several times and also served as a sponsor and volunteer.
“He took great pride in that,” said longtime Gazette sports writer Mike Whiteford, a former coworker of Fretwell’s. “He was kind of a shy guy and he met a lot of runners and socialized and made friends through running. It was a great passion for him.”
For many of the weekend 5K and 10K races through the 1980s, Fretwell would collect the results, head back to the Gazette and type them in, making sure they would appear in the next day’s edition along with a short story on the winner.
Whiteford first met Fretwell when Fretwell was covering Morris Harvey basketball in the 1970s when their games with Fairmont State would draw 6,000 fans to watch at the Civic Center. He was a good writer, Whiteford said, and though he might be shy, he was always good-natured, as ready to give a rib as he was to take one.
“He’d needle me because I was a baseball fan,” Whiteford said. “And if a game lasted past deadline, he’d say, ‘That’s your sport.’ ”
Fretwell graduated from Elkins High and West Virginia University’s journalism school. He was a member of Kappa Tau Alpha at WVU and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Born May 16, 1933, in Kerens, to the late Charles Fretwell and Sylvia Ware Fretwell, Bob Fretwell is survived by brother Sylvester (Carol) Fretwell of Elkins; several nephews and nieces in Elkins, Jennifer (Scott) Albee, Janie (Frank) Moyer, Valerie Collett, Kim (Rose) Collett, and Kenneth (Sara) Collett. His other nephews and nieces are Laura Von (Kris) Steinaway of Mississippi; Farlee (William) Matteson, Peter (Kathy) Fretwell, and Ron (Shelly) Fretwell of California; and John (Julie) Fretwell of Idaho.
Preceding Fretwell in death besides parents were siblings Helen Twigg, Uncas Laniere Fretwell, Merrill (John) Fretwell, Miriam Collett, and Coleen Fretwell, one nephew, Jeffrey Fretwell, and one niece, Sandra Morris.
Fretwell will be cremated and his cremains will be scattered in the West Virginia hills following a private family ceremony.