Former George Washington High School and University of North Carolina standout wide receiver Ryan Switzer announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday via Twitter. He cited a recent ankle surgery as the reason for his retirement.
Switzer, who won the Kennedy Award as the state’s best football player twice (2011, 2012), played football at George Washington from 2009-2012 and committed to UNC in 2012.
He played at UNC for four years and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as the 133rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Switzer saw playing time in the NFL from 2017 through 2019 for the Cowboys, Raiders and Steelers. He signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2020 but never played a game for them.
In his NFL career, Switzer played in 41 games and was mainly used as a punt and kick returner. Switzer returned 67 punts for 537 yards and one touchdown and he returned 63 kicks for 1,373 yards. Switzer also pulled in 50 passes for 321 yards.
In his 53 games played over four years with the Tar Heels, he tallied 244 receptions for 2,907 yards and 26 touchdowns. Also a punt returner, Switzer returned 99 punts for 1,082 yards and a touchdown.
During his senior season at UNC, Switzer set a single-season receiving record with 96 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Switzer is the Tar Heels’ career record holder in both receptions and receiving yards.
At George Washington, Switzer was a three-sport athlete. Aside from being a three-star football recruit, Switzer placed fifth in the Class AAA state track and field meet in the 100-meter dash and was the starting point guard on George Washington’s 2011 Class AAA state champion basketball team.
Switzer’s wife told the Gazette-Mail Ryan is unavailable for comment as he’s recovering from surgery.
In his retirement tweet, Switzer alluded to the possibility of coaching in the future. Text in a graphic he posted to Twitter says “Although my playing days are over, I’m looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching. I promise to bring the same relentless mindset that enabled me to live my dream of playing NFL football to this next chapter of my life!”