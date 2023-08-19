HUNTINGTON — Don't let the T-shirt and team-issued shorts he wears during practice fool you -- former Marshall offensive lineman Steven Faucheux is still as good once as he ever was.
"I can strap it up for one snap at any point and get 'em," Faucheux said of his former teammates.
This time around, things are a bit different for Faucheux, who played the last two years for the Thundering Herd under coach Charles Huff but hung up the cleats after last season for medical reasons.
A slipped disc during spring practice last year put Faucheux's playing career in the balance. At first, he tried non-invasive methods to heal the injury, but the steroid shots just weren't doing the trick, forcing him to make a decision.
"None of them held, and I knew that going into the season that either I could get surgery and possibly end my career, possibly not know when I'm going to be back," Faucheux said, "or I could get one more season under my belt, push through whatever I can and move on from there."
He chose the latter and appeared in 10 of the Herd's 13 contests in 2022 without a start.
"I got to the point where I was able to do special teams, still kept my role on the sideline as a rotational player as well, but at the end of the day, I was thankful to be on the field," Faucheux said.
Now instead of running through the rigors of offseason workouts and training camp, he's helping facilitate them as a student coach, keeping him around the game, though his playing days are behind him.
"Nine wins was great, we had a good season and ended it on a high note, and that's part of the reason I came back though -- the job isn't finished," Faucheux said. "We still want a Sun Belt championship."
Faucheux is no stranger to shifting focus during his football career. The former defensive lineman switched to the offensive side of the ball after playing the position two years in college before arriving in Huntington.
Faucheux came to Marshall after transferring from Purdue, rekindling a relationship with Huff, who spent time recruiting the four-star defensive tackle at Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio while on staff at Penn State.
"I had always heard that I could be a heck of an offensive lineman because it's tough to find athletic offensive linemen. I took that chance," Faucheux said. "I saw it as an opportunity to love the game again. What I love about the game is being able to learn it."
Now he's learning a whole other side of football - a coach's perspective.
"Coaching really wasn't on my radar," he said. "I just graduated with a finance degree, so I figured my initial pay would be higher if I chose to use that degree, but I did take a lot better to coaching than I thought I would, and I really enjoy it."
Perhaps the ultimate payoff is that the minds that once coached him are seeing that knowledge handed from a former pupil to the younger players on the team.
"Obviously, the workload is a lot less physically taxing, but I've found that my mind is still staying in the game like it was going through spring and now fall," Faucheux said. "I've been through learning about technique, so I know what it's like to go through that, and I know what it's like to make success out of it and make it look like it's supposed to."