HUNTINGTON — Ray Pacella's baseball days aren't over just yet.
The lefty pitcher, after leading Marshall in both starts and appearances in the 2023 season, was signed by the Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things, a Frontier League club on Tuesday after playing his final four seasons of college baseball with the Thundering Herd.
The Frontier League is a professional independent baseball league, which partners with Major League Baseball, with teams in the northeastern and midwestern United States and eastern Canada.
Pacella was one of two left-handed pitchers picked up by the Wild Things earlier this week, joining Will Solomon after the release of Zach Blankenship and Andrew Mitchell.
After playing sparingly in his first two seasons with Marshall, making just 13 appearances in his junior and senior years, Pacella opted to return for a fifth year of eligibility in 2022 but was limited to just three starts before suffering a season-ending injury.
He made up for lost time in 2023, despite an 0-8 record. Pacella's 17 starts tied for the most in Herd history. He led Marshall in innings pitched (80 1/3), was second on the team in strikeouts (73) and walked just 33 batters, the fewest between the Herd's rotation of weekend starters.
His career numbers with Marshall include 30 starts in 35 appearances, 156 1/3 innings and 155 strikeouts. Nine times he struck out at least seven batters, including a career high at FAU in 2021. That same year, he pitched a complete game and allowed just one run on three hits while fanning eight batters against Florida International.
Pacella joins a made-over pitching staff in Washington on a team that has lacked production from the staff since starting the season 6-1.
The Wild Things entered Tuesday, the day of Pacella's signing, with a 5.76 team ERA, which ranked 12th in the Frontier League.
Washington had only four combined quality starts – defined as pitching at least six innings with no more than three earned runs allowed – and two of those were by Kobe Foster, who is currently on the injured list, according to the Observer-Reporter of Washington, Pennsylvania.
Wild Things relief pitchers have combined for a 7.10 ERA. Washington is tied with Quebec for the most blown saves in the league, with eight. The starting pitching hasn’t been much better, with a 6.89 ERA over the same period.
