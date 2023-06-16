Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Ray Pacella's baseball days aren't over just yet. 

The lefty pitcher, after leading Marshall in both starts and appearances in the 2023 season, was signed by the Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things, a Frontier League club on Tuesday after playing his final four seasons of college baseball with the Thundering Herd.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.